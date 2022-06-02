Retail prices rise 5.8 percent in Istanbul

  • June 02 2022 07:00:00

Retail prices rise 5.8 percent in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Retail prices rise 5.8 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul increased by 5.84 percent in May from April, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) said yesterday.

On an annual basis, retail prices exhibited an increase of 87.35 percent.

The rate of increase in retail prices on a monthly basis in the country’s largest city, however, eased. In April, retail prices in Istanbul soared 11.36 percent from March.

Food prices rose by 4.97 percent for an annual increase of 84.4 percent last month, with bread and grain prices increasing 5 percent month-on-month and 90.1 percent year-on-year.

The increase in housing expenses was 7.22 percent, bringing the annual rise to 97 percent, İTO said.

The cost of eating out rose by 18.5 percent in May from April for an increase of 77 percent year-on-year.

Clothing prices were up 6.9 percent month-on-month and 48.9 percent from a year ago.

Transport costs in the city were 3.8 percent higher in May than they were in April.

According to the İTO data, wholesale prices in Istanbul, which increased by 5.33 percent month-on-month in April, advanced 5.76 percent last month.

The annual increase in wholesale prices quickened from 73.21 percent to 79.12 percent.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will release the nationwide inflation data for May on June 3.

Consumer prices in the country increased by 7.25 percent in April, while the annual inflation rate accelerated from 61.1 percent in March to 69.97 percent in April.

economy, Turkey,

TURKEY UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  2. Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

    Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

  3. University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

    University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

  4. Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

    Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

  5. Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

    Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert
Recommended
DWS boss steps down after German ‘greenwashing’ raid

DWS boss steps down after German ‘greenwashing’ raid
Global chip shortage likely to last through 2023: US official

Global chip shortage likely to last through 2023: US official
Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister
Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked
Panelsan secures loan from EBRD, TSKB

Panelsan secures loan from EBRD, TSKB
PMI remains steady at 49.2 in May

PMI remains steady at 49.2 in May
WORLD Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russian forces edged closer Thursday to taking a key Ukrainian city after days of intense fighting, tightening their slow squeeze on the eastern Donbas region as Washington warned the war could last months.

ECONOMY Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Authorities have announced hikes in electricity and natural gas prices for households as well as industrial users.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.