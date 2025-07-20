‘Restoring sea floor after mining may not be possible’

‘Restoring sea floor after mining may not be possible’

KINGSTON
‘Restoring sea floor after mining may not be possible’

Scientists present at the latest effort to hash out international rules for deep-sea mining say it's unclear if it's possible to restore damaged sea floor ecosystems.

The sea floor is a coveted frontier for companies and countries eager to access minerals that are in high demand for emerging technologies such as electric cars.

Particularly coveted are potato-sized nodules containing cobalt, nickel, copper and manganese, that are found in abundance on the seabed in the central Pacific Ocean.

Companies eager to vacuum up these polymetallic nodules say they can do it with minimal risk to the deep-sea environment.

But ocean defenders have battled against what they see as the advent of an industry that will threaten isolated ecosystems that are not yet well understood.

That threat was underscored by European scientists who presented findings on the sidelines of a meeting in Kingston, Jamaica.

"If we remove nodules from the seabed, we do not know what we lose, only that it's lost forever," was one of the conclusions of DEEP REST, a sea floor conservation research project.

The DEEP REST study cautioned against using seabed restoration "as a management action for impacted habitats."

"So far, all the restoration operations we have attempted within our DEEP REST project have been short-term. And what we observed, is that in the given time, that is to say a few years, the ecosystems do not recover," said Jozee Sarrazin, a researcher.

"If restoration is possible, it will take a very long time, and at the moment we don't have the data to be able to say if that will be 100 years or 1000 years," the DEEP REST coordinator told AFP.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

    Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

  2. Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

    Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

  3. Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

    Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

  4. Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

    Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

  5. Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated

    Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated
Recommended
Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines
Motorcycles outnumber cars in six Turkish provinces

Motorcycles outnumber cars in six Turkish provinces
Authority uncovers $1.35 bln in undeclared e-commerce revenue

Authority uncovers $1.35 bln in undeclared e-commerce revenue
US tariffs, laws push Stellantis into $2.7 billion net loss

US tariffs, laws push Stellantis into $2.7 billion net loss
Ryanair profit surges in first quarter on higher fares

Ryanair profit surges in first quarter on higher fares
Inflation expectations ease to 29.7 percent in July: Survey

Inflation expectations ease to 29.7 percent in July: Survey
ECB expected to hold rates as Trump tariff uncertainty lingers

ECB expected to hold rates as Trump tariff uncertainty lingers
WORLD At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 people, mostly children, were killed after a Bangladeshi fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka, a government official said Tuesday, updating an earlier toll of at least 20 dead.
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿