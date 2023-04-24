Restored sections of Topkapı Palace open to visitors

Restored sections of Topkapı Palace open to visitors

ISTANBUL
Restored sections of Topkapı Palace open to visitors

The restoration of some parts of Topkapı Palace, one of the exemplary historical structures in the country, has been completed and opened to visitors.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 20 attended the ceremony held for the opening of the Holy Relics, Fatih Mansion, Seferli Ward, Treasury Ward and Mecidiye Mansion, whose restoration works have come to an end.

In the palace, the large-scale renovation works ever to be carried out in its history had been ongoing for a while.

As one of the completed sections in the palace, the Holy Relics consists of Islamic relics sent to the Ottoman sultans between the 16th and the late 19th century.

The various relics of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, his followers and other items associated with him are presented again at the palace.

Both the exterior and interior of the Mediciye Mansion, located in the fourth courtyards of Topkapı Palace were restored.

The construction of the mansion was completed in 1858 during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Abdülmecid.

The furniture and wooden structures inside the mansion, which is the last structure built in the garden of the place, were also overhauled within the scope of the restoration works.

Topkapı Palace Museum, Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE World’s ‘oldest’ tree able to reveal planet’s secrets

World’s ‘oldest’ tree able to reveal planet’s secrets
LATEST NEWS

  1. World’s ‘oldest’ tree able to reveal planet’s secrets

    World’s ‘oldest’ tree able to reveal planet’s secrets

  2. Norway’s black metal earns a place in halls of culture

    Norway’s black metal earns a place in halls of culture

  3. Emperor Septimius waiting for his missing head

    Emperor Septimius waiting for his missing head

  4. Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

    Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

  5. Rent hike cap to be extended: Minister

    Rent hike cap to be extended: Minister
Recommended
Traffic deadlock as millions return from Eid holiday

Traffic deadlock as millions return from Eid holiday
Nearly 2.5 mln unable to receive education in quake-hit region

Nearly 2.5 mln unable to receive education in quake-hit region
Bursa sits on 11 active fault lines, not 6: Report

Bursa sits on 11 active fault lines, not 6: Report
Heavy downpours expected in western parts of country

Heavy downpours expected in western parts of country
$1 billion worth of gas found in Gabar: Erdoğan

$1 billion worth of gas found in Gabar: Erdoğan
Kılıçdaroğlu calls for acting responsibly over a protest at cemetery

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for acting responsibly over a protest at cemetery
WORLD Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

Twenty-one bodies have been exhumed in Kenya while investigating a cult whose followers are believed to have starved themselves to death, police sources said Saturday, warning the toll could rise.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

Members of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet this week to decide on the key interest rates, as the decision is due on April 27.

SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.