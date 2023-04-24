Restored sections of Topkapı Palace open to visitors

ISTANBUL

The restoration of some parts of Topkapı Palace, one of the exemplary historical structures in the country, has been completed and opened to visitors.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 20 attended the ceremony held for the opening of the Holy Relics, Fatih Mansion, Seferli Ward, Treasury Ward and Mecidiye Mansion, whose restoration works have come to an end.

In the palace, the large-scale renovation works ever to be carried out in its history had been ongoing for a while.

As one of the completed sections in the palace, the Holy Relics consists of Islamic relics sent to the Ottoman sultans between the 16th and the late 19th century.

The various relics of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, his followers and other items associated with him are presented again at the palace.

Both the exterior and interior of the Mediciye Mansion, located in the fourth courtyards of Topkapı Palace were restored.

The construction of the mansion was completed in 1858 during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Abdülmecid.

The furniture and wooden structures inside the mansion, which is the last structure built in the garden of the place, were also overhauled within the scope of the restoration works.