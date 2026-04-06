Restoration to begin at long-closed castle

ERZURUM

Restoration work will soon begin at Oltu Castle, a historic fortress in eastern Türkiye that has remained closed to visitors for over two decades due to structural risks.

Located in the center of Oltu district in the eastern province of Erzurum, the castle dates back to the fourth century B.C. and was built by the Urartians. It stands out for its striking architecture and position atop steep rocky cliffs.

Once open to visitors, the site was gradually closed due to the risk of collapse. The castle, which covers an area of approximately 3,000 square meters, was also used as a caravanserai during the Ottoman period.

The “Erzurum Oltu Castle Restoration and Tourism Development Project,” supported by the Northeastern Anatolia Development Agency under the Centers of Attraction Support Program, will be carried out under the coordination of the Oltu Municipality.

Work on the project is expected to begin soon, aiming to restore the structure in line with its original form, ensure safety and reopen it to visitors upon completion, contributing to local tourism.

Oltu Mayor Adem Çelebi said the castle holds deep personal significance for him, noting that he grew up around it.

“A structure that has existed since the Urartians, it has a unique feature; none of our other castles rise on such a main rock formation in the middle of a town. It is entirely distinctive, dominating all of Oltu with remarkable beauty,” he said.

Çelebi added that the restoration process is expected to take around two years.

“As a civil engineer, I have spent 20 years working on the restoration of historical monuments. Restoring and reviving this site will be a great honor for me. Not only Oltu Castle, but we have also begun expropriation efforts for the nearby Seljuk baths. Step by step, we aim to uncover them and showcase our history here as well,” he said.

Emphasizing the broader tourism potential, Çelebi noted that the castle is a valuable structure not only for the district but for Türkiye as a whole.

“Such structures are very rare. Unknown aspects of the castle may also come to light during the restoration. Once revealed, this place will be completely transformed,” he said.

He added that the project would also focus on creating spaces for visitors to spend time at the site.

“In order to generate tourism revenue, visitors need more than a single attraction; they need a route to explore and spend at least a full day. Oltu Castle will be one of these stops. We will create areas within the castle where visitors can spend time and enjoy themselves, integrating it with other destinations in the region,” he said.