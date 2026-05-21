Son of Mango founder posts bail after arrest over father's death

MADRID

The son of Isak Andic, the billionaire founder of the Spanish fashion brand Mango, posted bail of 1 million euros ($1.15 million) on May 19 following his arrest for alleged homicide in connection with a renewed investigation into the death of his father in 2024.



Andic, 71, was hiking with his son, Jonathan, in the mountains near Barcelona when he fell about 150 meters down a cliff and died in December 2024.



Jonathan Andic, who is the vice chairman of Mango, one of Spain’s biggest retailers, was the only witness. Police opened an investigation but closed it a few weeks later. It was reopened in March 2025, and in October police confirmed the death was being investigated as a possible homicide.



The 45-year-old was ordered to surrender his passport, appear weekly before the court, and was banned from leaving the country, the court said in a statement, adding the case was being “investigated as a charge of homicide.”



According to the judge’s order seen on May 19 by AFP, there was “sufficient evidence” to suspect Jonathan killed his father in a premeditated manner. It mentioned his alleged “obsession with money,” a strained relationship and contradictions in his account of events.



Jonathan Andic was taken to a court in Martorell, a city in eastern Spain, where the case is being investigated. After answering questions from his lawyer, the judge set bail which was posted shortly afterward, the court said.



Authorities have released few details about the investigation, which remains under judicial secrecy, Catalonia’s High Court said on May 19.



Jonathan Andic has denied any responsibility for his father’s death and has maintained that the fall was accidental.



A statement from the family said they had “total” confidence in Jonathan’s innocence,

adding that “there is no, and will not be, any legitimate evidence against him.”



Family lawyer Cristobal Martell called the homicide theory “incoherent” and painful,” saying “it stigmatises an innocent man.”



Jonathan Andic is the eldest of Isak Andic’s three children and one of his father’s heirs. Isak Andic’s family moved from Türkiye to Spain when he was young. He opened Mango’s first store in Barcelona in 1984 and over the following decades helped Mango grow into one of Europe’s leading fast fashion makers.



Mango has 2,900 stores in 120 markets around the world. The fashion group’s revenue hit a record high of nearly 3.8 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in 2025, an 11 percent increase from the previous year.