Nature enthusiasts explore bees' world

DÜZCE

Nature enthusiasts in Türkiye are discovering the world of bees through a growing apitourism initiative that blends ecological awareness, traditional beekeeping and rural travel across nine specially designed routes.



Developed under the slogan “Blend into nature, do not disturb nature,” the project introduces visitors to the environmental and cultural significance of beekeeping while offering immersive experiences in some of the country’s most biodiverse regions.

Participants travel along designated apiculture routes in Afşin; the Bingöl-Tunceli-Erzincan corridor; Kars-Ardahan-Artvin; Muğla; Bursa-Balıkesir; Düzce-Sakarya; Ağva-Şile; Tekirdağ-Kırklareli-Edirne; and Rize.



The initiative was launched nearly three years ago by Professor Aslı Özkırım, chair of the Scientific Committee of the European Beekeeping Federation and a faculty member at Hacettepe University, together with apiTURroute co-founder Mustafa Ertekin.



Through guided seasonal tours, visitors are given the opportunity to observe bees in their natural habitats, learn about local bee species, taste regional honey varieties and experience the realities of beekeeping firsthand. Participants don protective suits and stand beside active hives, where they gain practical insight into honey production and the demanding labor involved in apiculture.



Speaking along the Düzce-Sakarya route, Özkırım said she has spent more than three decades working in the fields of beekeeping, bee health and bee biology, traveling throughout Türkiye to support sustainable apiculture through seminars and educational programs.



“We are trying to introduce beekeeping to people through boutique tourism rather than mass tourism,” she said. “Our guests are nature lovers and people curious about the environment. Here they discover the natural richness of Düzce, the fame of chestnut honey and the unique Yığılca bee.”



The Yığılca bee, native to Türkiye’s Black Sea region, is known for its resilience and adaptation to local climatic conditions, while chestnut honey produced in the region is valued for its dark color and strong aroma.



Özkırım noted that each route highlights different regional bee species and honey varieties. In Muğla, participants learn about pine honey production, one of Türkiye’s distinctive honey varieties derived from honeydew rather than flower nectar.

In the Thrace route covering Tekirdağ, Kırklareli and Edirne, visitors are introduced to the Thracian bee and oak honey, while the Düzce route focuses on the Yığılca bee and chestnut honey.

“Those who join one route often want to participate in another,” she said.

“They learn things they never knew about bees and beekeeping. When they stand by the hives wearing masks and sweating under the protective suits, they truly understand how honey is produced and recognize the effort of the beekeeper. That awareness is a major achievement.”



The project also forms part of the broader “Api-Tourism Global” initiative, which collaborates with partners in Tanzania, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain and Italy to promote sustainable beekeeping tourism internationally.



Organizers say the program also aims to engage younger generations at a time when the beekeeping sector faces an aging workforce. Children are included in carefully supervised apiary visits designed to foster environmental awareness and a positive understanding of bees.



Beekeeping instructor and apiarist Seher Arı Ar, who coordinates the Düzce-Sakarya route, said the project seeks to demonstrate that bees are far more significant than honey production alone.

“People whose paths have crossed with nature and bees come together here,” she said.

“They exchange ideas and experiences. We want future generations and children to understand that bees are not creatures to fear. Nearly 75 percent of the food on our tables depends on pollination supported by bees.”



As environmental concerns and interest in sustainable travel continue to grow globally, Türkiye’s apitourism routes are emerging as an alternative form of eco-tourism that combines education, biodiversity conservation and rural culture, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience the delicate relationship between humans, bees and nature firsthand.