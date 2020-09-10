Restoration of Walls of Diyarbakir begins

DİYARBAKIR

Restoration of the ancient walls of Diyarbakır in southeastern Turkey – on UNESCO’s World Heritage List since 2015, and dating back as far back as 5,000 years – are set to bolster the magnificent structures.

On Aug. 10, restoration began of some of the walls’ most important sections, including Ben-u Sen, the Seven Brothers, Selçuklu, and Nur.

The restoration focuses on strengthening the walls’ structure on the principle of minimal interference.

Stretching six kilometers long, the Walls of Diyarbakır make up one of the largest city walls in the world.

The walls are located in central Diyarbakır, some 100 km above the valley of the mighty Tigris River.

Kenan Aksu, head of Diyarbakır Culture, Tourism and Music Association, stressed that the walls are unique.

Underlining the importance of protecting the walls after the restoration, Aksu said the walls play an important role in attracting tourists.

“This is such great work that completely encircles Diyarbakır. The walls are standing strong, with a history dating back 5,000 years,” he added.

Abdulaziz Yatkın of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies praised the restoration.

“The walls of Diyarbakır are culture and value in themselves. They are a unique work in the world,” Yetkin said, adding that the restoration will help promote Diyarbakır.

Both Aksu and Yetkin thanked the governor and other officials for contributing to the project.

The restoration is carried out in the coordination of the Ministry of Culture, Directorate of Surveying and Monuments in Diyarbakır, Diyarbakır Governorship, and the Metropolitan Municipality.

According to UNESCO, the rare and impressive Diyarbakır Fortress illustrate several significant historical periods including from the Roman period until the present through its extensive masonry city walls and gates, inscriptions, gardens and fields.