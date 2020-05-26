Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

  • May 26 2020 17:05:00

Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

EDİRNE
Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurant owners in Turkey are expecting to reopen their venues in mid-June after a suspension of more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of an association has said.

“The restaurants and other enterprises will reopen with distress. Restaurants could reopen until June 15. They were shut by an executive order of the Interior Ministry and we will reopen in accordance with a circular of the Culture and Tourism Ministry,” said Kaya Demirer, head of the Tourism and Restaurant Investors Association (TÜRYİD), in a video conference meeting on May 25.

“Reopening will of course be gradual. The human health criteria determined by the Health Ministry will be followed,” he added.

The minimum distance between tables has to be 150 centimeters, and chairs 60 centimeters in a restaurant, according to Demirer.

“We have to implement these rules for a period of time. As the pandemic slows down, the rules will be eased,” he said.

There are some 100,000 restaurants and eateries across Turkey, he added, and every one of the operators and staff members has to show great responsibility amid the pandemic, said the TÜRYİD head.

Meanwhile, the new gastronomy trends will be simplicity and back-to-basics, said Cem Kınay, a tourism expert and organizer of the event.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

    Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

  2. Curfew continues across Turkey on last day of Eid

    Curfew continues across Turkey on last day of Eid

  3. Documentary on Turkish armed drone released on Youtube

    Documentary on Turkish armed drone released on Youtube

  4. Erdoğan says Turkey nears end of virus outbreak

    Erdoğan says Turkey nears end of virus outbreak

  5. World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

    World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures
Recommended
Turkey sees no food supply security problem: Minister

Turkey sees no food supply security problem: Minister
Turkey giving $325 mln to help virus-hit Turkish Cyprus economy

Turkey giving $325 mln to help virus-hit Turkish Cyprus economy
Tea harvest continues during holiday

Tea harvest continues during holiday
Turkey launches package to protect exporters amid virus

Turkey launches package to protect exporters amid virus
Ankara to prepare foreign direct investment strategy

Ankara to prepare foreign direct investment strategy
Turkish Central Bank boosts swap auction limit

Turkish Central Bank boosts swap auction limit

WORLD Pro-Haftar mercenaries leaving Libya, say reports

Pro-Haftar mercenaries leaving Libya, say reports

Hundreds of Russian mercenaries fighting for Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar against the internationally recognized government were evacuated from combat zones south of the capital Tripoli, according to various reports.
ECONOMY Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurant owners in Turkey are expecting to reopen their venues in mid-June after a suspension of more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of an association has said.
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.