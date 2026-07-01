Restaurants, cafes introduce detailed menus

Restaurants, cafes introduce detailed menus

ISTANBUL
Restaurants, cafes introduce detailed menus

Restaurants and cafes across Türkiye will begin providing more detailed information about the food they serve from July 1 under a new regulation introduced by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, aimed at promoting healthier and more informed consumer choices.

The new rules require food businesses to clearly disclose the ingredients used in menu items, making it easier for customers with food allergies or dietary preferences, including those who avoid animal products, to identify suitable options without having to ask staff.

Menus will also display the calorie content of each serving. Businesses are expected to present ingredient information in clear, easily understandable language and support the system with QR codes that provide additional details where necessary.

The information may be displayed through printed menus, menu boards, brochures or digital screens, giving businesses flexibility in how they communicate with customers.

National restaurant chains are required to complete their transition to the new system by July 1, while the wider food service sector will implement the regulation gradually. Officials say the measure is intended to improve transparency and help consumers make more informed decisions about the food they eat.

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