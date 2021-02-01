Resignations will not impact CHP: Spokesperson

ANKARA

The resignations of three lawmakers from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) will not impact the opposition party, party spokesperson Faik Öztrak said Feb. 1.

“People come and go. The CHP continues to advance and to be a stakeholder,” Öztrak said at a press conference.

Öztrak criticized the trio’s statements during their resignation, accusing them of talking “with the mouth of the government.”

“We will not forget the allegations they made against our party and its members with the mouth of the People’s Alliance, just as our party was marching to power,” Öztrak stated, adding that the nation is “aware of everything.”

The three resigned from the party due to a disagreement with Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu over the direction and management of the party.

Hüseyin Avni Aksoy of Karabük, Mehmet Ali Çelebi of İzmir and Özcan Özer of Yalova announced their resignation at a joint press conference in Parliament on Jan. 29.

“We are resigning from the CHP until the party returns to the line of Atatürk,” Aksoy told reporters.

The three lawmakers wrote a letter to Kılıçdaroğlu in the past weeks outlining their unease over the policies of the main opposition. They met Kılıçdaroğlu last week, but the meeting failed to dissuade them from quitting.

With the resignation, the main opposition’s seat count in the legislature fell to 135.