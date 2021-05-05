Residents angry over pouring concrete on park’s floor

  • May 05 2021 07:00:00

Residents angry over pouring concrete on park’s floor

ISTANBUL
Residents angry over pouring concrete on park’s floor

Following the pouring of concrete in the name of renovation on the ground of a park, the only green area in a neighborhood in Istanbul’s Maltepe district, residents have become furious, sparking a social media debate, where many are questioning the motive behind such a move.

Concrete was poured in the name of a renovation project on the soil floor of Atatürk Park, which is the only green area of the Çınar (plane tree) neighborhood in the district, on April 30.

The current state of the park, also one of the earthquake gathering areas in the district, has become a topic of debate, with residents angry over the move.

As a result of the work, all the park’s plane trees that gave the name to the neighborhood now lie surrounded by the concrete floor.

The photos shared on social media showing the works of the district’s municipality in the park soon caught the attention of people and went viral with the hashtag #betonpark (Concrete Park) on Twitter.

Some famous social media influencers joined residents and environmental activists who voiced their criticism about the latest state of the park.

“Not only people but also the soil, animals, trees and plants need to be seen as the inhabitants of the city,” a Twitter user said, while others questioned whether the needs and demands of residents were taken into consideration for the renovation of Atatürk Park.

“Why was the concrete floor chosen when we should be more concerned about the soil and living things?” another social media user asked.

Vural Kantar, a resident in the neighborhood, stated that the work started with the pruning of the trees, after which signs were placed denoting that the park was under renovation.

He added that when the signs were removed, they saw an area completely covered with concrete.

Speaking about the project, the Maltepe Municipality stated that only 40 percent of the project has been completed, and the area of green space would be increased by 5 percent by the end of the project.

ARTS & LIFE Germany cancels Oktoberfest for 2nd year over virus fears

Germany cancels Oktoberfest for 2nd year over virus fears
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

    Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

  2. Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

    Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

  3. Slovenia to back Turkey for EU membership

    Slovenia to back Turkey for EU membership

  4. CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants

    CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants

  5. Ottoman sultan’s iconic portrait donated to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality

    Ottoman sultan’s iconic portrait donated to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality
Recommended
Villagers erect, lay down mosque’s minaret seasonally

Villagers erect, lay down mosque’s minaret seasonally
Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods
CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants

CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants
Slovenia to back Turkey for EU membership

Slovenia to back Turkey for EU membership

Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown
MHP unveils 100-article draft of constitution, calls on other parties to join efforts

MHP unveils 100-article draft of constitution, calls on other parties to join efforts
WORLD Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife and fellow philanthropist Melinda announced on May 3 they are divorcing after a 27-year marriage.
ECONOMY Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

Turkey is pinning its hopes on the health safety program and the pandemic-related lockdown for the new tourism season after a rapid coronavirus rise wiped out many early foreign bookings and prompted Russia, its top source of visitors, to halt flights.
SPORTS Turkey bags first silver medal in European gymnastics championship

Turkey bags first silver medal in European gymnastics championship

Two young athletes’ successes at the Trampoline Gymnastics European Championships held in Sochi, Russia, have encouraged the Turkish Gymnastics Federation to eye medals in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.