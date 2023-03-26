Research support to postgraduate students

Research support to postgraduate students

ISTANBUL
Research support to postgraduate students

Türkiye’s Higher Education Board (YÖK) is launching a new project to enable postgraduate students and researchers to conduct research of international standards.

With the International Researcher Project, YÖK will encourage research studies in Turkish universities that have entered the top 700 in the worldwide university rankings in the last three years and 100 PhD students will be supported within this context.

Providing information on the subject, YÖK President Erol Özvar stated that raising qualified postgraduate researchers in basic sciences is essential for Türkiye to be able to exist in the global science and technology world.

He stated that one of YÖK’s primary goals is to provide staff, resources and infrastructure to Türkiye’s leading universities.

Özvar announced that the project will be launched this year, and that those who continue their PhD studies in basic sciences as research assistants at universities will benefit from this support, and the board will put similar support programs into practice in other fields of science next year.

Within the framework of the project, PhD students working as research assistants at universities will be able to conduct research abroad in the fields of physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics related to their thesis topics.

YÖK will assign these students to institutions abroad for one to three months and support them with an allowance of up to 20,000 Turkish Liras ($1,050) per month.

Students will also be provided with 10,000 liras ($525) of transportation support.

Details about the applications will be announced by YÖK soon.

WORLD Theres nothing left: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

    'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

  2. 'Not a crime': Trump dismisses NY probe at Texas rally

    'Not a crime': Trump dismisses NY probe at Texas rally

  3. Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus

    Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus

  4. Some 288 historical artifacts saved from rubble

    Some 288 historical artifacts saved from rubble

  5. Hugh Grant: Romcoms are a ‘big fat lie’

    Hugh Grant: Romcoms are a ‘big fat lie’
Recommended
Some 288 historical artifacts saved from rubble

Some 288 historical artifacts saved from rubble
Erdoğan vows to erase traces of devastating earthquakes

Erdoğan vows to erase traces of devastating earthquakes
Türkiye approaches transboundary water issue in cooperation: Minister

Türkiye approaches transboundary water issue in cooperation: Minister
‘FETÖ members passed military exams with special code method’

‘FETÖ members passed military exams with special code method’
Some 200 hotels in Antalya host quake survivors

Some 200 hotels in Antalya host quake survivors
Hospital fire kills one patient in Istanbul’s Üsküdar

Hospital fire kills one patient in Istanbul’s Üsküdar
WORLD Theres nothing left: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.

ECONOMY Denmark invites Nord Stream owner to recover mystery object

Denmark invites Nord Stream owner to recover mystery object

Denmark has invited the Russian-controlled operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to help recover a mystery object that was spotted near the pipeline, six months after sections were sabotaged.
SPORTS Türkiye launches Euro 2024 bid in Armenia

Türkiye launches Euro 2024 bid in Armenia

Turkish national football team begins its quest for a place in the 2024 European Championships in an away game against Armenia on March 25 in Yerevan.