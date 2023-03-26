Research support to postgraduate students

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s Higher Education Board (YÖK) is launching a new project to enable postgraduate students and researchers to conduct research of international standards.

With the International Researcher Project, YÖK will encourage research studies in Turkish universities that have entered the top 700 in the worldwide university rankings in the last three years and 100 PhD students will be supported within this context.

Providing information on the subject, YÖK President Erol Özvar stated that raising qualified postgraduate researchers in basic sciences is essential for Türkiye to be able to exist in the global science and technology world.

He stated that one of YÖK’s primary goals is to provide staff, resources and infrastructure to Türkiye’s leading universities.

Özvar announced that the project will be launched this year, and that those who continue their PhD studies in basic sciences as research assistants at universities will benefit from this support, and the board will put similar support programs into practice in other fields of science next year.

Within the framework of the project, PhD students working as research assistants at universities will be able to conduct research abroad in the fields of physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics related to their thesis topics.

YÖK will assign these students to institutions abroad for one to three months and support them with an allowance of up to 20,000 Turkish Liras ($1,050) per month.

Students will also be provided with 10,000 liras ($525) of transportation support.

Details about the applications will be announced by YÖK soon.