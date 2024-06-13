Research explores affects of short trip to space

Research explores affects of short trip to space

DALLAS
Research explores affects of short trip to space

Space tourists experience some of the same body changes as astronauts who spend months in orbit, according to new studies published on June 11.

Those shifts mostly returned to normal once the amateurs returned to Earth, researchers reported.

Research on four space tourists is included in a series of studies on the health effects of space travel, down to the molecular level. The findings paint a clearer picture of how people, who don't undergo years of astronaut training, adapt to weightlessness and space radiation, the researchers said.

“This will allow us to be better prepared when we’re sending humans into space for whatever reason,” said Allen Liu, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Michigan who was not involved with the research.

NASA and others have long studied the toll of space travel on astronauts, including yearlong residents of the International Space Station, but there's been less attention on space tourists. The first tourist visit to the space station was in 2001, and opportunities for private space travel have expanded in recent years.

A three-day chartered flight in 2021 gave researchers the chance to examine how quickly the body reacts and adapts to spaceflight, said Susan Bailey, a radiation expert at Colorado State University who took part in the research.

While in space, the four passengers on the SpaceX flight, dubbed Inspiration4, collected samples of blood, saliva, skin and more. Researchers analyzed the samples and found wide-ranging shifts in cells and changes to the immune system. Most of these shifts stabilized in the months after the four returned home, and the researchers found that the short-term spaceflight didn’t pose significant health risks.

“This is the first time we've had a cell-by-cell examination of a crew when they go to space,” said researcher and co-author Chris Mason with Weill Cornell Medicine.

The papers, which were published in Nature journals and are now part of a database, include the impact of spaceflight on the skin, kidneys and immune system. The results could help researchers find ways to counteract the negative effects of space travel, said Afshin Beheshti, a researcher with the Blue Marble Space Institute of Science who took part in the work.

tourism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

    FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

  2. Court acquits officers in bar association head killing case

    Court acquits officers in bar association head killing case

  3. Erdoğan praises Spanish PM for stance on Gaza

    Erdoğan praises Spanish PM for stance on Gaza

  4. US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

    US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

  5. Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

    Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes
Recommended
UK animal rights activists target kings portrait

UK animal rights activists target king's portrait
Jennifer Aniston launches childrens book series

Jennifer Aniston launches children's book series
French pop icon Francoise Hardy dies aged 80

French pop icon Francoise Hardy dies aged 80
Culture Ministry works on structures in Hatay

Culture Ministry works on structures in Hatay
Ancient Greek sanctuary sinks into Aegean Sea

Ancient Greek sanctuary sinks into Aegean Sea
ChatGPT a mentor for Japans 89-year-old app developer

ChatGPT a mentor for Japan's 89-year-old app developer
WORLD US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

A U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas appears to be in limbo, with neither side yet publicly committing to the current plan for a Gaza deal amid demands for changes.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe secured its 11th national championship on their home court with a hard-fought 80-72 victory over Anadolu Efes, winning the Süper Lig finals series 3-1.  
﻿