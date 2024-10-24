Rescuers say halting work in north Gaza after Israel threats

Rescuers say halting work in north Gaza after Israel threats

GAZA CITY
Rescuers say halting work in north Gaza after Israel threats

Gaza's civil defense agency said on Thursday that it can no longer provide first responder services in the north of the territory, accusing Israeli forces of threatening to "bomb and kill" its crews.

Since Oct. 6, the Israeli military has mounted a sweeping air and land assault on north Gaza, initially focused on the Jabalia area, describing it as an operation aimed at preventing Hamas from regrouping.

"We are unable to provide humanitarian services to citizens in the northern governorate of the Gaza Strip due to threats from Israeli occupation forces, who have threatened to kill and bomb our teams if they remain inside Jabalia camp," said Mahmud Bassal, the agency's spokesman.

First responders had been "targeted" on several occasions, leaving "several members injured, and others are left bleeding on the streets with no one able to rescue them", he said.

His statement came after the World Health Organization announced that it was forced to postpone the last phase of the polio vaccination drive in Gaza due to "intense bombardment" and "escalating violence" in the north.

The second round of vaccinations was due to begin in the north of the Gaza Strip on Oct. 23, after having already been completed in the central and southern sections of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Several media reports said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is examining a plan to seal off humanitarian aid to northern Gaza in an attempt to starve out Hamas militants, a plan that, if implemented, could trap without food or water hundreds of thousands of Palestinians unwilling or unable to leave their homes.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said yesterday that Israel aims to "empty" the Gaza Strip of Palestinians, especially in the northern part.

"This is part of a plan to empty the territory of its people, especially now in northern Gaza where the occupation forces are resorting to starving the population there,” Abbas said in a speech to members of the BRICS group.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks yesterday in Qatar, a key mediator in the Gaza war, as he seeks to build momentum for a ceasefire after Israel's killing of the leader of Hamas.

After meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Blinken flew to Saudi Arabia and then Qatar, where he will seek assessments of where Hamas stands on a truce.

Blinken "discussed renewed efforts to secure the release of the hostages and end the war in Gaza" with the Gulf state's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the State Department said.

He later went into talks with Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, with whom he will hold a joint news conference.

rescuers,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

    Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

  2. Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

    Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

  3. Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

    Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

  4. Four astronauts return to Earth

    Four astronauts return to Earth

  5. Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy

    Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy
Recommended
Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets
Four astronauts return to Earth

Four astronauts return to Earth
Israeli military launches strikes on military targets in Iran, officials say

Israeli military launches strikes on military targets in Iran, officials say

India, Germany look to bolster ties as Scholz visits New Delhi

India, Germany look to bolster ties as Scholz visits New Delhi
Israeli army uses ‘mosquito protocol’ in Gaza: Report

Israeli army uses ‘mosquito protocol’ in Gaza: Report
Greece seeks further cooperation with Türkiye against migrant smugglers

Greece seeks further cooperation with Türkiye against migrant smugglers
Lebanon accuses Israel of war crimes over strikes on journalists, hospitals

Lebanon accuses Israel of war crimes over strikes on journalists, hospitals
WORLD Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran said an Israeli attack targeted military sites in the Islamic republic on Saturday, killing two soldiers, almost a month after Israel vowed to avenge a missile barrage that raised fears of a full-scale Middle East war.
ECONOMY Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Turkish conglomerate Sabancı Holding's power generation business, Enerjisa Üretim, signed a loan agreement worth over $1 billion to finance 750 megawatts (MW) of wind energy projects.

SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿