Rescue efforts continue for missing people in Greece ferry fire

  • February 19 2022 09:56:00

Rescue efforts continue for missing people in Greece ferry fire

CORFU
Rescue efforts continue for missing people in Greece ferry fire

Rescuers picked up the search for 12 missing people at the break of dawn on Feb. 18 after an Italian-flagged ferry caught fire on the Ionian Sea the previous day.

Overnight, patrol ships combed the area off Corfu island hoping to locate survivors, the Greek coastguard told AFP.

Rescuers brought 278 passengers to Corfu after the blaze on the Euroferry Olympia broke out en route from Greece to Italy.
Officials have said the cause of the fire remains unknown.

According to the coastguard, all of the still-missing people are truck drivers, nine from Bulgaria and three from Greece.
Truckers who were rescued from the vessel told Greece’s public broadcaster on Saturday that some drivers prefered to sleep in their vehicles because the ship cabins were overcrowded.

Grimaldi Lines, the owner of the vessel, said late last night the fire "is currently under control" but Greek Coast-Guard Saturday morning didn’t confirm.

According to the company, the ferry was officially carrying 239 passengers and 51 crew, as well as 153 trucks and trailers and 32 passenger vehicles.

But raising concern for how many potential unofficial passengers could still be missing, the coastgaurd said two of the rescued people were not included on the manifest.

Both were Afghans, the coastguard told AFP.

The Bulgarian foreign ministry said 127 of its nationals were on the passenger list, including 37 truck drivers.

Another 24 were from Turkey, the country’s NTV station said, while broadcaster ERT said there were 21 Greeks onboard.
Among the rescued, 10 were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties and minor injuries, ERT said.
A specialised Greek rescue team that boarded the burning vessel ceased its efforts Friday evening because of the high heat on the ship, the dense smoke and the darkness, according to Athens News Agency.

The 27-year-old ship’s latest safety check was at Igoumenitsa on February 16, the company said.
There is heavy maritime traffic between the western Greek ports of Igoumenitsa and Patras and the Italian ports of Brindisi and Ancona.

The last shipboard fire in the Adriatic occurred in December 2014 on the Italian ferry Norman Atlantic. Thirteen people died in that blaze.

ECONOMY Gov’t mulls 25 pct electricity discount for businesses

Gov’t mulls 25 pct electricity discount for businesses
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks happier than before, study claims

    Turks happier than before, study claims

  2. Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

    Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

  3. Data show pet trends among Turks

    Data show pet trends among Turks

  4. Prominent sociology professor becomes victim of phone scam

    Prominent sociology professor becomes victim of phone scam

  5. Workers make living 40 meters high up

    Workers make living 40 meters high up
Recommended
Police move to clear last demonstrators in Canada’s trucker-led protests

Police move to clear last demonstrators in Canada’s trucker-led protests
Storm Eunice batters Europe

Storm Eunice batters Europe
Biden is ’convinced’ Russia will launch invasion of Ukraine

Biden is ’convinced’ Russia will launch invasion of Ukraine
Take the 5th The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe
Allies watch for Kremlin attempt to justify Ukraine invasion

Allies watch for Kremlin attempt to justify Ukraine invasion
Sirens alert more rain in Brazilian city where more than hundred have died in flooding

Sirens alert more rain in Brazilian city where more than hundred have died in flooding
WORLD Police move to clear last demonstrators in Canada’s trucker-led protests

Police move to clear last demonstrators in Canada’s trucker-led protests

Police in Canada moved on Feb. 18 to dislodge the final truckers and protesters from downtown Ottawa, in a mostly peaceful operation aimed at bringing an end to three weeks of demonstrations over Covid-19 health rules.
ECONOMY Gov’t mulls 25 pct electricity discount for businesses

Gov’t mulls 25 pct electricity discount for businesses

The Turkish government is working on arrangements to reduce electricity bills some 25 percent for businesses, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Trabzonspor looks to extend league lead

Trabzonspor looks to extend league lead

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor will be out to extend its stay atop the standings when it visits Alanyaspor on Feb. 20 for a Week 26 game.