Republic forests established in all 81 cities

ISTANBUL

The “100th Year Republic Forests” have been created in all 81 provinces of Türkiye on the occasion of Nov. 11 National Afforestation Day, dedicated to the centenary of the country's foundation this year.

Within the scope of the "Breath to the Future, Breath to the Republic" campaign, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry carried out efforts for three-phase events.

"Firstly, on Nov. 11, we will establish republic forests in all 81 provinces. Secondly, to honor the 100th anniversary of our republic, we are gifting 100 trees to 100 public institutions and civil society organizations. These institutions will contribute to this mobilization by ensuring that these trees meet the soil on Nov. 11," Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said.

"Third and lastly, our citizens will plant 5 million saplings at 2,023 planting sites all over our country."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also delivered a written statement on behalf of the occasion, saying that against the backdrop of the ongoing global concerns of climate change and global warming, Türkiye is committed to preserving the elements of nature such as air, water, soil, trees and all the beauty.

"In the last 22 years, we have brought approximately 7 billion saplings to the soil, expanding our forested area by 2.5 million hectares. Our count of nature parks has risen from 17 to 266," Erdoğan stated.

Highlighting Türkiye’s position as one of the leading countries in global afforestation efforts, Erdoğan asserted that the country holds the first place in Europe and ranks fourth worldwide in this term according to U.N. records.

The Ankara leg of the event, attended by Yumaklı, saw the participation of numerous primary school students.

Reminding that the forestry organization has a history of 184 years, Yumaklı emphasized their effective efforts in combating forest fires, noting that Türkiye is the first country to employ unmanned aerial vehicles in the fight against wildfires.

With citizens across the country actively participating in afforestation activities, participants in the event in the southern province of Mersin planted saplings in designated spaces to form the crescent and star of the Turkish flag.

In a bid to mark the year in which the county celebrated the 100th year of its existence, the sapling place in Mersin covered an area of 2,023 square meters. Participants planted 16 species of trees representing Turkish states in history.

Additionally, residents in the southern provinces hit by twin earthquakes in early February dedicated the trees they planted to those who lost their lives in the disaster.

In the Central Anatolian province of Aksaray, the new forest was named after Asel Balcan, a 3-month-old baby who lost her life in a flood in the city about three months ago.

The first tree in the area was planted by Hayriye Balcan, the mother of Asel.

"My daughter's life was not this long, but hopefully, the lifespan of the planted trees will be enduring,” the mother expressed.