Report prepared in ‘terror investigation’ into municipality

ISTANBUL
The report prepared regarding the employment of the Istanbul Municipality employees has been submitted to the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office amid the investigation opened last year with the allegation that hundreds of people recruited in the municipality were affiliated with terrorism.

The report prepared has been delivered to the special investigation unit, the office said in a written statement.

The ministry claims that there were reports and determinations that 455 of the personnel recruited in the municipality affiliated organizations and companies were affiliated with PKK/KCK, 80 with DHKP-C, 20 with MLKP and some with FETÖ and other organizations.

It announced that a special inspection was launched to investigate the matter.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu reacted to the move describing it “a fabricated terror investigation” and said, “We have a nation with a high conscience that automatically says this is wrong.”

