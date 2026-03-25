Replica of Peter the Great’s ship draws youth to sea in Antalya

ANTALYA

A full-scale replica of the historic frigate “Shtandart,” originally commissioned by Peter the Great in the early 18th century, has become an unconventional classroom for maritime training in the resort town of Alanya in the southern province of Antalya.

The vessel, anchored at the district’s port, is currently hosting hands-on sailing programs aimed at introducing young people to seamanship and life at sea.

Constructed under the direction of Russian captain Vladimir Martus, the replica faithfully reproduces the original warship built in 1703 in Saint Petersburg as part of Russia’s efforts to strengthen its naval defense against Sweden.

Speaking to reporters, Martus said the idea to recreate the vessel dates back to 1992, driven by a desire to revive a formative chapter in maritime history.

“We began construction on a beach, without major sponsors or financial backing — much like it was done 300 years ago,” Martus said. “Despite numerous challenges, we remained committed to preserving the original ship’s dimensions, materials, construction techniques and appearance.”

The project, launched in 1994, culminated in the ship’s launch in September 1999, marking the realization of a long-held ambition.

The vessel measures 34 meters in length with a beam of 6.95 meters and is rigged with three masts carrying a total sail area of 620 square meters.

For more than 25 years, the Shtandart has sailed extensively across European waters, visiting ports in Scandinavia, including Denmark, Norway and Sweden, as well as more distant destinations such as the Canary Islands.

However, Martus emphasized that the vessel’s primary mission is not exploration but education.

“Our goal is to instill a passion for sailing and the sea among young people,” he said. “If I can inspire even a few of them to pursue maritime careers, that is a great honor.”

Participants, typically joining 10-day training voyages, receive practical instruction in sailing techniques, including handling sails, climbing masts and adhering to strict safety protocols. The program also places a strong emphasis on discipline, teamwork and mutual respect.

According to Martus, the ship regularly hosts around 25 trainees per round, welcoming youth from up to 12 different countries.

“Beyond technical skills, we teach values — respect, cooperation and responsibility — within a very confined environment,” he noted.

Now docked in Alanya for the past five months, the Shtandart continues to attract both visitors and aspiring sailors.