Remains of new species of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

Remains of new species of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

SANTIAGO
Remains of new species of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

Remains of a species of herbivorous dinosaur previously unknown in the southern hemisphere have been discovered in Chile, challenging long-held beliefs about the range of duck-billed dinosaurs, scientists said on June 17.

Measuring up to four meters in length and weighing a ton, Gonkoken nanoi lived 72 million years ago in the extreme south of what is now Chilean Patagonia.

"These were slender-looking dinosaurs, which could easily adopt a bipedal and quadrupedal posture to reach the vegetation at height and at ground level," said Alexander Vargas, director of the paleontological network of the University of Chile and one of the authors of the study published by the journal Science Advances and presented in Santiago.

The discovery demonstrated that Chilean Patagonia served as a refuge for very ancient species of hadrosaurs, a type of duck-billed dinosaur common in North America, Asia and Europe during the Cretaceous period, from 145 to 66 million years ago.

Their presence in the remote southern lands surprised scientists, who will have to "understand how their ancestors got there," Vargas said.

Gonkoken nanoi, the fifth species of dinosaur discovered in Chile, was actually found in 2013, kicking off a decade-long investigation.

The name Gonkoken comes from the Tehuelche language, the first inhabitants of the region, and means "similar to a wild duck or a swan."

fossil ,

ECONOMY Central Bank’s rate-setting meeting to be held this week

Central Bank’s rate-setting meeting to be held this week
LATEST NEWS

  1. Central Bank’s rate-setting meeting to be held this week

    Central Bank’s rate-setting meeting to be held this week

  2. Paris Fashion Week looks to future with Pharrell Williams debut

    Paris Fashion Week looks to future with Pharrell Williams debut

  3. Rammstein fans, sex assault protesters face off at Swiss concert

    Rammstein fans, sex assault protesters face off at Swiss concert

  4. Biden says rich need to pay 'fair share' of taxes

    Biden says rich need to pay 'fair share' of taxes

  5. Passenger traffic rises at Istanbul Airport amid summer break

    Passenger traffic rises at Istanbul Airport amid summer break
Recommended
Muhallebici shop to get taste of city’s wetlands

Muhallebici shop to get taste of city’s wetlands
Rembrandt’s self-portrait ‘on display’

Rembrandt’s self-portrait ‘on display’
Music world honors songwriters at gala

Music world honors songwriters at gala
First images of Lord of the Rings anime at French fest

First images of 'Lord of the Rings' anime at French fest
Actor Gerard Depardieu selling art collection

Actor Gerard Depardieu selling art collection
Prince Harry and Meghans deal with Spotify to end

Prince Harry and Meghan's deal with Spotify to end
Environment activists smear paint on Monet work

Environment activists smear paint on Monet work
WORLD Sudan officials say airstrike killes 17 in capital

Sudan officials say airstrike killes 17 in capital

An airstrike in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Saturday killed at least 17 people, including five children, health officials said, as fighting continued between rival generals seeking to control the country.

ECONOMY Central Bank’s rate-setting meeting to be held this week

Central Bank’s rate-setting meeting to be held this week

All eyes will be on the Central Bank this week when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to meet on June 22 to decide about the policy rate.

SPORTS Quake survivor fathers receive gifts

Quake survivor fathers receive gifts

On the occasion of Father’s Day, several aid materials collected in a campaign in the eastern province of Diyarbakır have been presented to fathers in the earthquake zone.