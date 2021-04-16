Regulation for use of e-scooter enters into force

  • April 16 2021 07:00:00

Regulation for use of e-scooter enters into force

ISTANBUL
Regulation for use of e-scooter enters into force

A regulation on the use of electric scooters has entered into force after being published in the Official Gazette.

Since they offer a way to bypass traffic, one of the worst aspects of living in Turkish metropolises, there has been an increase in the use of e-scooters and the number of companies operating in this field in the last two years.

The authorities had been working on the rules over the use of e-scooters for a year with the increasing widespread use of these vehicles.

After an 18-year-old high school student who was using an electric scooter died in a traffic accident in Istanbul last year, debates regarding the safety of these vehicles in traffic have been taken to the Turkish Parliament.

Finally, a regulation has been enacted that sets some restrictions on the use of e-scooters.

While the regulation aims to prevent e-scooter users who sometimes drive recklessly in traffic, those who use e-scooters will have to comply with many rules.

People will be able to ride their e-scooters on bicycle trails if there are any and also on urban roads where the speed limit is below 50 kilometers per hour.

Driving more than two e-scooters side by side in a lane of a road and making reckless movements have been prohibited under the regulation.

Prohibitions also include parking in a way that disrupts public order, violates private property, and prevents the safe and independent movement of vehicles, pedestrians, people with disabilities or people with reduced mobility.

The regulation also prohibits more than one person from being on the e-scooter at the same time and carrying non-personal items on the vehicle.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights

    Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights

  2. Turkey vows continued dialogue with Greece

    Turkey vows continued dialogue with Greece

  3. No damage to Turkish drone maker from Canadian move: Bayraktar

    No damage to Turkish drone maker from Canadian move: Bayraktar

  4. Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

    Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

  5. Turkey gives US non-paper on roadmap to proceed on bilateral ties: FM

    Turkey gives US non-paper on roadmap to proceed on bilateral ties: FM
Recommended
NATOs maritime patrol aircraft arrives in Turkey

NATO's maritime patrol aircraft arrives in Turkey
Ramadan drummer spends decades waking Muslims

Ramadan drummer spends decades waking Muslims

Turkish, Greek ministers clash at heated news event

Turkish, Greek ministers clash at heated news event
Smallest island in Marmara Sea registered as protected area

Smallest island in Marmara Sea registered as protected area
Turkey vows continued dialogue with Greece

Turkey vows continued dialogue with Greece
Summaries of proceedings against MPs, CHP leader submitted to parliament

Summaries of proceedings against MPs, CHP leader submitted to parliament
WORLD US imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for malign actions

US imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for 'malign' actions

The United States on April 15 imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last year’s U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions.
ECONOMY Private sector foreign debt up in February

Private sector foreign debt up in February

Outstanding short- and long-term debts of Turkey’s private sector rose this February, the Turkish Central Bank said on April 15. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı

Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı

Beşiktaş football club on April 15 was ordered to pay 17.3 million Turkish liras ($2.1 million) for their former manager Abdullah Avcı as compensation for the termination of his contract.