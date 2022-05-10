Refugees must return once Syria regains peace: MHP

  • May 10 2022 12:29:00

Refugees must return once Syria regains peace: MHP

ANKARA
Refugees must return once Syria regains peace: MHP

Turkey is not a camp for refugees and migrants and Syrians will return to their homeland once peace is regained, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has said, urging everyone, particularly the politicians, not to turn this issue into xenophobia.

“Sending Syrians to their own country with dignity and security should be one of the most important issues. Irregular migration should never be allowed. Voluntary return of the Syrians to their country should be secured as soon as the civil war ends and peace is maintained,” MHP chairman Devlet Bahçeli said in his weekly address to his lawmakers in parliament on May 10.

The issue of migrants has become Turkey’s soft spot for those who want to stir internal trouble, Bahçeli said. “Of course, Turkey is not a camp for refugees and migrants. We are responsible for leaving a country safe in all sense to the next generations.”

Turkey cannot handle the refugee issue for many years and there is a need for a realistic approach to the matter through nationwide policy planning, he stressed, underlining that this issue should be handled in common sense by all the political parties.

Turkey is currently hosting around 5.5 million foreigners, with around 1.4 million of them having a residence permit, Bahçeli said, citing official figures and stressing that the number of Syrians is 3.7 million and not 8 to 10 million as some politicians argue.

MHP leader appreciated the government’s efforts to construct briquette houses in safer parts of Syria for the return of the Syrians, saying, “We think building briquette houses is a valuable step. We believe there will be no refugee problem in the future of Turkey. This is our determination. The Turkish people have never turned their back to the oppressed and will not in the future.”

TURKEY CHP leader slams gov’t over Syria policy

CHP leader slams gov’t over Syria policy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan

    Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan

  2. Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

    Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

  3. Sponges emerge at seabed of Marmara against mucilage

    Sponges emerge at seabed of Marmara against mucilage

  4. Defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart

    Defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart

  5. French actor in Istanbul to monitor yacht’s renovation

    French actor in Istanbul to monitor yacht’s renovation
Recommended
CHP leader slams gov’t over Syria policy

CHP leader slams gov’t over Syria policy
President Erdoğan announces judicial reform

President Erdoğan announces judicial reform
Defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart

Defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart
Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan

Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan
Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

Businessman to open first photo exhibition in Istanbul

Businessman to open first photo exhibition in Istanbul
WORLD Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

The world is creeping closer to the warming threshold international agreements are trying to prevent, with nearly a 50-50 chance that Earth will temporarily hit that temperature mark within the next five years, teams of meteorologists across the globe predicted.

ECONOMY Erdoğan announces scheme for cheaper housing loans

Erdoğan announces scheme for cheaper housing loans

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced measures designed to provide cheaper housing loans, saying that steps will be taken to boost the purchasing power of low-income groups.
SPORTS Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field on May 6, pulled off a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7.