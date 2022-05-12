Refik Anadol’s NFT sold for $1.3 million

  • May 12 2022 07:00:00

Refik Anadol’s NFT sold for $1.3 million

ISTANBUL
Refik Anadol’s NFT sold for $1.3 million

An NFT work titled “Casa Batllo: Living Architecture,” created by Turkish digital media artist Refik Anadol by redesigning the façade of Gaudi’s iconic building Casa Batllo was sold for $1.38 million at an auction by Christie’s on May 10.

While the last bid was $1.1 million, it was announced that the total cost of the sale was $1.38 million with commissions.

“Deeply honored today! One of the most highest NFT sale of my journey in the space! See you in DATALAND very soon,” Anadol said about the sale on his social media account.

“Casa Batlló: Living Architecture” is the first UNESCO World Heritage Site to take the form of live (constantly changing) NFT (using climate data from the city collected in real-time and showing ephemeris being celebrated on the Casa Batlló façade).

It made its debut publicly at Christie’s New York galleries during the 20th / 21st Century Marquee Week preview exhibition on April 30, as well as an unprecedented installation at Rockefeller Plaza and via mapping projection on Casa Batlló’s façade in Barcelona on May 7.

TURKEY Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Student visits 120 cities spending only $330

    Student visits 120 cities spending only $330

  2. First mass in two decades held in church with no congregation

    First mass in two decades held in church with no congregation

  3. German pensioners should spend winter in Turkey, says business group head

    German pensioners should spend winter in Turkey, says business group head

  4. Israel arrests nine after crash images spark panic on Istanbul plane

    Israel arrests nine after crash images spark panic on Istanbul plane

  5. Turkey to print own e-passports by August

    Turkey to print own e-passports by August
Recommended
David Hockney’s iPad paintings at Sakıp Sabancı Museum

David Hockney’s iPad paintings at Sakıp Sabancı Museum
Hollywood artifacts for sale at auction in July

Hollywood artifacts for sale at auction in July
New suspect detained in German museum jewel heist

New suspect detained in German museum jewel heist
Geena Davis memoir ‘Dying of Politeness’ comes out in fall

Geena Davis memoir ‘Dying of Politeness’ comes out in fall
Art market grows with CI Bloom

Art market grows with CI Bloom
Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe fetches record $195 mn

Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe fetches record $195 mn
WORLD Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finland’s president and prime minister said on May 12 they were in favor of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked a swift u-turn in opinion.
ECONOMY Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production

Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production

Apple on May 10 put out word it is no longer making iPods, the trend-setting MP3 players that transformed how people get music and gave rise to the iPhone.

SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.