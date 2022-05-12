Refik Anadol’s NFT sold for $1.3 million

ISTANBUL

An NFT work titled “Casa Batllo: Living Architecture,” created by Turkish digital media artist Refik Anadol by redesigning the façade of Gaudi’s iconic building Casa Batllo was sold for $1.38 million at an auction by Christie’s on May 10.

While the last bid was $1.1 million, it was announced that the total cost of the sale was $1.38 million with commissions.

“Deeply honored today! One of the most highest NFT sale of my journey in the space! See you in DATALAND very soon,” Anadol said about the sale on his social media account.

“Casa Batlló: Living Architecture” is the first UNESCO World Heritage Site to take the form of live (constantly changing) NFT (using climate data from the city collected in real-time and showing ephemeris being celebrated on the Casa Batlló façade).

It made its debut publicly at Christie’s New York galleries during the 20th / 21st Century Marquee Week preview exhibition on April 30, as well as an unprecedented installation at Rockefeller Plaza and via mapping projection on Casa Batlló’s façade in Barcelona on May 7.