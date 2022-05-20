Rediscovered Michelangelo sketch sells for 23 mn euros

  • May 20 2022 07:00:00

Rediscovered Michelangelo sketch sells for 23 mn euros

PARIS
Rediscovered Michelangelo sketch sells for 23 mn euros

A recently rediscovered sketch by Michelangelo, the artist’s first known nude, sold at auction at Christie’s in Paris on May 18 for 23 million euros ($24 million), a record for one of the Italian master’s drawings.

Representing a naked man with two other background figures, the late 15th-century sketch in pen and brown ink recently resurfaced in a private French collection after more than a century.

Including the buyer’s premium, the sale price far outstripped the Renaissance artist’s previous record for a drawing of 9.5 million euros for “The Risen Christ” at Christie’s in London in 2000 but fell short of the list price of 30 million euros.

“There are fewer than 10 drawings by Michelangelo which exist in private hands,” Helene Rihal, director of Christie’s ancient and 19th-century drawings department, told AFP ahead of the auction. The sketch was last put up for sale in 1907 at Paris’s Hotel Drouot.

The nude, partly based on a fresco by Masaccio in the Brancacci chapel in Florence, had thus far managed to “escape the attention of specialists,” according to Christie’s, which has declared it to be very well preserved.

It was only in 2019 that experts identified it as the work of the Italian Renaissance genius (1475-1564) during an inventory of a private French collection.

In September that year it was declared a “national treasure of France,” which prevented its exit from French territory for 30 months, while giving the French government and museums the opportunity to buy it.

No offer was forthcoming, however, and recent weeks saw the work exhibited in Hong Kong and New York to drum up interest ahead of the auction.

The sketch is the size of an A4 sheet of paper (21 by 30 centimeters) and closely resembles a figure in Masaccio’s fresco “The Baptism of the Neophytes” (1426-27).

But “it’s so much more than a copy,” Christie’s Old Masters expert Stijn Alsteens said on the auctioneer’s website.

“Michelangelo has decided to make the figure into something that corresponded more to his aesthetic by making him much more robust and monumental, while at the same time keeping the fragility of the figure, who is exposed and shivering” as he awaits baptism, he said.

Alsteens added that the artist might have made the sketch aged around 21, on the cusp of his high-profile career.

WORLD Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

Sweden reports first case of monkeypox
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to say ‘no’ to Finland, Sweden’s NATO membership: President Erdoğan

    Turkey to say ‘no’ to Finland, Sweden’s NATO membership: President Erdoğan

  2. Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

    Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

  3. Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

    Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

  4. Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

  5. Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

    Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions
Recommended
No more streaming-only debuts for Oscar hopefuls

No more streaming-only debuts for Oscar hopefuls
Russian ballet star ‘followed conscience’ to leave Bolshoi

Russian ballet star ‘followed conscience’ to leave Bolshoi
Tom Cruise and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ touch down in Cannes

Tom Cruise and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ touch down in Cannes
Ancient flute on display at museum

Ancient flute on display at museum
Dolphins taste friends’ urine to know they’re around

Dolphins taste friends’ urine to know they’re around
Guitar that broke up Oasis sells for $390,000

Guitar that broke up Oasis sells for $390,000
WORLD Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

One person in Sweden has a confirmed case of monkeypox, health authorities said Thursday following similar cases in Europe and North America.

ECONOMY Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

The draft law that is expected to be submitted to parliament by June at the latest foresees large tax exemptions for companies that will operate in the Istanbul Finance Center (IFC).
SPORTS Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers

Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers

A 39-year-old Turkish female boxer, who has advanced to the finals in the 81kg category in the World Women Boxing Championship on May 20, has called on women to do whatever they want and tell “her success story if someone opposes them.”