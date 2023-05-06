Red meat production up 12 percent

Türkiye’s total red meat production increased by 12.3 percent in 2022 from the previous year to 2.2 million tons, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

Cattle meat production was 1.57 million tons, a 7.7 percent rise from 2021, while the increase in sheep meat production was 27 percent to 489,000 tons.

Goat meat production also increased by 22.6 percent last year compared with 2021 to stand at 116,000 tons.

Türkiye’s total read meat production was around 1.1 million tons in 2013, increasing gradually in the following year to reach 1.7 million tons in 2018 and to hit 1.95 million tons in 2021.

TÜİK also reported that the country’s raw milk output declined by 7.1 percent in 2022 from 2021 to 21.56 million tons.

Milk collected from cows declined by 6.8 percent to 19.9 million tons and goat milk production dropped 13.2 percent to 540,400 tons.

Buffalo and sheep milk production fell by 31.5 percent and 6.7 percent to 44,000 tons and 1.07 million tons, respectively, according to data from TÜİK.

