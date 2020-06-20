Recovery signals strong in economy: Erdoğan

  June 20 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's president on June 20 inaugurated a dam in the east of the country and said recovery signals are quite strong in the economy.

Attending the inaugural ceremony in Kars province via video-conference from his office at the Vahdettin Pavilion, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey had added 585 dams to the existing 299 built in the last 18 years under his ruling
AKP. 

"When we came to power, there were 276 dams in our country. Today, we are bringing the 585th dam in the last 18 years to our country," Erdoğan said.

During his speech, Erdoğan stated that since the beginning of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Turkey had made progress in terms of its democracy and economy.

"We've faced the pandemic, in which even developed countries have been left helpless, both with our health infrastructure, our food and cleaning supply chain and exemplary management in terms of public safety," Erdoğan added. “Recovery signals are quite strong in the economy." Erdoğan predicted that in the second half of the year, Turkey would see a "tremendous momentum in the economy."

