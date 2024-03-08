Record meth seizure in Türkiye reveals growing threat, says report

ANKARA

Türkiye, a key transit point for drug trafficking, has seen a dramatic surge in methamphetamine seizures, reaching an all-time high in 2023, according to the latest report from a monitoring body for the implementation of U.N. drug control conventions.

The report released by the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) indicates that Türkiye seized a staggering 77.7 tons of methamphetamine last year, setting a new record. This represents a significant increase since 2019, marking a concerning trend.

"The increase in methamphetamine trafficking in recent years and the record high seizures in 2022 highlight the public health threat Türkiye faces," said Sevil Atasoy, an INCB member and former president.

The influx of methamphetamine is largely attributed to smuggling from Afghanistan through Iran. Atasoy said while the primary target markets include East and Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Europe and North Africa, there's also a risk of these drugs infiltrating Türkiye's domestic markets.

Moreover, facilities converting liquid methamphetamine into crystalline form have been identified in Türkiye, particularly around Istanbul and its outskirts, she added.

Alongside the surge in seizures, there has been a notable increase in methamphetamine-related deaths.

According to another report issued by the EU's monitoring center for drugs in 2022, Istanbul ranks 10th among 106 European cities in terms of methamphetamine use.

In addition, the report highlighted the seizure of Captagon as a significant concern, while Atasoy noted a drastic increase in seizures, from 2.8 million tablets in 2021 to 24 million tablets in 2022.

Meanwhile, there has been a decline in heroin seizures. Türkiye seized 7.9 tons of heroin in 2022, a significant decrease from the 22.2 tons seized in 2021, marking the lowest figure in the last five years.

The INCB report also highlighted the role of social media platforms in drug trafficking and use. Atasoy expressed concern over the increasing use of social media to market drugs, including to children, emphasizing the need for preventive measures and improved access to treatment services.