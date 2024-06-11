Record-breaking heat expected for Türkiye

ISTANBUL
A prominent meteorological expert has issued a stark warning predicting a “meteorological disaster” this year, with the current sweltering heat to “get even more intense.”

With temperatures already reaching 37 degrees Celsius in Istanbul, 38 in İzmir, 40 in Antalya and 35 in Ankara, Meteorology expert Orhan Şen said that temperatures will continue to rise.

“Of course there will be fluctuations,” he noted. “As of June 7, we had a slightly more comfortable weekend with seasonal norms. However, starting June 11, temperatures will rise again in Marmara, Aegean, the western Mediterranean and Eastern Anatolia, potentially reaching 40 degrees Celsius.”

“July and August will be even hotter. We are very likely to break records,” he added.

Last year, Istanbul saw 41.3 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 40.6 set in 1938. “This year it is likely to hit 42-43 degrees Celsius. Get ready!”

Global warming and increased humidity are significant contributors to these extreme conditions.

“We are in a disaster,” Şen emphasized, noting the unusual intensity and frequency of heat waves, exacerbated by La Nina.

Neurology specialist Derya Uludeniz highlighted health risks, including severe electrolyte loss, blood clots and even cerebral hemorrhage.

Uludeniz advised several precautions to mitigate health risks from extreme heat.

“Drink water even if you are not thirsty, wear light-colored clothes, apply sunscreen, avoid heavy exercises and fatty foods, take warm showers several times a day and don’t forget our strays.”

She suggested adopting a Mediterranean siesta to avoid midday sun exposure.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, temperatures will peak on June 13-14. Temperatures are expected to increase by 2 to 4 degrees above seasonal norms.

