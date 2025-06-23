Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

PIRAEUS

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.

The match, held at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus, Greece, saw the highest attendance at a Women’s EuroBasket game in the 21st century, according to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The previous recent record — set just days earlier when Greece faced France in the same venue — stood at 8,860 spectators. Both matches have now surpassed the long-standing figure from 2009 when 8,800 fans attended the Latvia-Russia game in Riga, Latvia’s capital.

The all-time highest attendance in the tournament’s history remains the 1952 matchup in Moscow, where over 20,000 fans packed the stands and the Soviet Union won their second gold medal in a row, with Czechoslovakia and Hungary winning silver and bronze, respectively.

The 1960 final in Sofia had drawn a similarly large crowd. That year, the Soviet Union won the gold medal, while the host Bulgaria received the silver.

The recent turnout in Piraeus signaled a renewed and growing interest in women’s basketball across Europe. The Türkiye-Greece match was particularly crucial as both teams were vying for a place in the quarterfinals, adding to the charged atmosphere that drew fans in record numbers.