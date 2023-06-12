Recognition of Turkish Cyprus only way for negotiations: Erdoğan

NICOSIA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated that the only way for the resumption of talks for resolving the decades-old Cyprus problem is the recognition of Turkish Cyprus as an independent entity with international status.

“If [the Turkish and Greek Cypriot parties are] to return to the table, the only way to do this is the recognition of the [Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus] TRNC,” Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar on June 12 during a visit to the island.

Following his reelection, Erdoğan paid his first visit abroad to Turkish Cyprus in line with the traditions. His second stop was Azerbaijan. He is set to meet Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev in Baku on June 13.

Erdoğan and Tatar discussed bilateral relations as well as regional developments, particularly the Cypriot question. Erdoğan recalled that Tatar’s six-article proposal, which suggests that the Turkish Cypriots will no longer discuss establishing a federal state with the Greek Cypriots, is still valid and endorsed by Ankara.

Describing this proposal as realist and result-oriented, Erdoğan called on Greek Cyprus to acknowledge the new realities on the island. “The rightful demands of the Turkish Cypriots are clear. The Turkish Cypriots have never been a minority and will never be,” he said.

Underlining that 50 years were wasted because of the Greek Cypriots’ uncompromising and maximalist approaches, Erdoğan said: “We have no tolerance of wasting another 50 years. Sovereign equality and equal international status are sine qua non for us.”

On the hydrocarbon dispute between Turkish and Greek Cypriots, Erdoğan recalled that the Turkish side has made proposals for fair distribution of the hydrocarbon revenues but they have not been approved by the other side.

“We will continue to defend the rights and interests of Türkiye and the TRNC in the eastern Mediterranean,” Erdoğan stated, recalling that his proposal to hold a conference with the participation of littoral countries has not been endorsed.

“Although our visionary moves have not been responded to, we have continued to prioritize dialogue,” Erdoğan said.

On a question about the Ankara-Athens talks on the Aegean and Mediterranean, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye has just one road map on this issue and that is peace.

“Our road map is based on peace. There is no other way than peace. But things can be different if there would be those who try to prevent peace. These preventions should be avoided, and we should give our message to the world by saying the Aegean Sea is the sea of peace,” he suggested.

For his part, Tatar said the realities have drastically changed on the island and that they will not discuss a federal solution with the Greek Cyprus. “We have suffered a lot,” he said. “We now have a new policy and there is no return from this point.”

Erdoğan was accompanied by foreign and energy and transportation ministers and other cabinet members.