Recession worries, trade wars leave markets in turmoil

Recession worries, trade wars leave markets in turmoil

Recession worries, trade wars leave markets in turmoil

A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Tokyo.

Asian benchmarks dove on Tuesday, as worries grew about the ripple effects from President Donald Trump's tariffs on regional economies and companies.

Traders had initially welcomed his election on optimism that his promised tax cuts and deregulation would boost the world's top economy and help equities push to more record highs.

But there is now a growing pessimism that a recession could be on the cards amid warnings that tariffs imposed on key trade partners will reignite inflation and force the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates again.

The president's weekend comments that the economy was facing "a period of transition" and his refusal to rule out a downturn did little to soothe investor worries.

A new wave of tariffs due this week will see steep levies of 25 percent on steel and aluminum imports.

Uncertainty over Trump's tariffs and threats have left U.S. financial markets in turmoil and consumers unsure of what the year might bring.

Tokyo was among the main losers.

Hong Kong and Shanghai extended March 10’s selling.  Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Wellington and Manila were also deep in negative territory.

"Economic uncertainty and recession fears have intensified, partly driven by Trump's weekend comments about the economy being in "a period of transition" and his reluctance to rule out a recession," said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG online trading platform.

"This uncertainty has heightened investor anxiety. Trump's trade policies, including ongoing tariff discussions are creating uncertainty and fears of economic slowdown,” he said.

"These tariffs could potentially elevate prices and complicate efforts to reduce interest rates," Murison added.   

trade wars,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

  2. Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

    Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

  3. Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

    Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

  4. Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

    Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

  5. CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

    CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Recommended
Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war
Argentinas Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal
Türk Telekom’s net income 8.5 billion Turkish Liras in 2024

Türk Telekom’s net income 8.5 billion Turkish Liras in 2024
Some 7.5 million German tourists expected this year

Some 7.5 million German tourists expected this year
Bayraktar to attend major energy conference in Houston

Bayraktar to attend major energy conference in Houston
US energy chief vows reversal of Biden climate policies

US energy chief vows reversal of Biden climate policies
WORLD Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland began voting Tuesday in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, adding that these would take effect "tomorrow morning."

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿