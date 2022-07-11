Recent upheavel shows need for crypto rules, says Fed’s Brainard

  • July 11 2022 07:00:00

Recent upheavel shows need for crypto rules, says Fed’s Brainard

WASHINGTON
Recent upheavel shows need for crypto rules, says Fed’s Brainard

Recent upheaval in the cryptocurrency markets shows the sector is subject to similar risks as conventional investments, underscoring the need for regulation to protect against the “false allure” of a quick profit, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard has said.

“The crypto financial system turns out to be susceptible to the same risks that are all too familiar from traditional finance,” Brainard said at a Bank of England conference.

“So this is the right time to ensure that like risks are subject to like regulatory outcomes and like disclosure so as to help investors distinguish between genuine, responsible innovation and the false allure of seemingly easy returns that obscures significant risk.” The comments come as the slump in bitcoin and other digital currencies continues to reverberate across the industry, denting players in the fledgling financial universe.

This includes a bankruptcy filing by U.S. crypto lender Voyager Digital, the crash of the Terra cyptocurrency, the liquidation of Singapore-based cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, and moves by crypto lender Celsius to suspend customer redemptions.

Brainard said despite investment losses so far, “the crypto financial system does not yet appear to be so large or so interconnected with the traditional financial system as to pose a systemic risk.”

Her remarks came a day after Fed Governor Christopher Waller also highlighted risks from cryptocurrencies, while saying that the turbulence had not yet threatened major financial institutions. “That doesn’t mean if it was 10 times bigger wouldn’t have had an impact,” Waller said.

“It is important that the foundations for sound regulation of the crypto financial system be established now before the crypto ecosystem becomes so large or interconnected that it might pose risks to the stability of the broader financial system,” Waller said.

cyrpto,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan and Armenian prime minister have phone talk

Erdoğan and Armenian prime minister have phone talk
MOST POPULAR

  1. Oldest European human fossil possibly found in Spain

    Oldest European human fossil possibly found in Spain

  2. Turkish national basketball player weds in Aegean tourism hub

    Turkish national basketball player weds in Aegean tourism hub

  3. Russia to hold cruise ship tours to Türkiye

    Russia to hold cruise ship tours to Türkiye

  4. Greece gives citizenship to man sought by Türkiye

    Greece gives citizenship to man sought by Türkiye

  5. New booster shot appointments opened, says ministry

    New booster shot appointments opened, says ministry
Recommended
Deep-sea pipelaying for Black Sea gas begins

Deep-sea pipelaying for Black Sea gas begins
Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline
Macao to shutter casinos for a week in COVID-19 outbreak

Macao to shutter casinos for a week in COVID-19 outbreak
Russia to hold cruise ship tours to Türkiye

Russia to hold cruise ship tours to Türkiye
Fiat dominates vehicle sales in local market

Fiat dominates vehicle sales in local market
Turkish Airlines carries 31 mln passengers in six months

Turkish Airlines carries 31 mln passengers in six months
WORLD Sri Lanka talks grow urgent as political vacuum deepens

Sri Lanka talks grow urgent as political vacuum deepens

Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country’s economic woes.

ECONOMY Deep-sea pipelaying for Black Sea gas begins

Deep-sea pipelaying for Black Sea gas begins

Work for deep-sea pipelaying to transfer the natural gas found in the Black Sea has begun, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

The head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said he has never witnessed any evidence hinting that the football in the country is dirty, putting an end to a long-discussed debate.