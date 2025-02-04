Receding water levels in Van Lake reveal ruins of ancient pier

As water levels in Van Lake have receded in recent years, the ruins of an ancient pier resurfaced on the coast of Esenkıyı village in the southeastern city of Bitlis.

Situated like an island between Van Lake and Arin Lake, known as a bird paradise, Esenkıyı hamlet has been a major part of marine transportation throughout history, but it has been struggling with drought in recent years.

However, this aridness resulted in the discovery of the ruins of Pargat pier in the receding waters of Van Lake. The ancient pier had served as a major transit hub for decades, but as time went on and road transport became more and more common, the pier's purpose was rendered obsolete.

“People used to travel to Van via this dock. We were not present during that time, but that’s how our elders consistently recounted it,” said Emrah Koçaklı, a local.

As a component of the area's historical and cultural legacy, Koçaklı believes that the ruins of the pier must be made accessible to tourists and preserved for the next generations.

