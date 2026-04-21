Rebound expected in home sales to foreign buyers: Survey

ISTANBUL

Expectations of a renewed rise in home sales to foreign buyers are beginning to emerge, according to the Housing Sector Expectations Survey jointly conducted by the Association of Real Estate Developers and Investors (KONUTDER) and NielsenIQ Türkiye.

Following a period in which home sales to foreign buyers declined to some of the lowest levels seen in recent years, expectations for a recovery have begun to take shape amid ongoing geopolitical developments. Around 33 percent of survey participants now anticipate an increase in foreign home purchases. In contrast, in a survey conducted for the second half of 2025, only 4 percent of respondents had expected a rise in such sales.

Recent developments in the Gulf region could once again influence the direction of real estate investments, commented Ziya Yılmaz, KONUTDER President.

“We see that evolving conditions in the Gulf region may reshape investment preferences in the property market,” Yılmaz stated.

“We are observing that some of the investment appetite previously directed toward markets like Dubai may gradually turn back to Türkiye, which is creating modest signs of recovery in home sales to foreign buyers,” he said.

The first survey of the year also revealed that the proportion of respondents predicting an increase in home prices climbed from 72 percent to 83 percent, with rising construction and development costs remaining a key factor influencing pricing trends.

The proportion of respondents who anticipate rent increases declined from 80 percent to 62.5 percent.