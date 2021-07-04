Razgatlıoğlu wins opening race of World Superbike’s UK round

Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu won the opening race of World Superbike’s UK round on July 3.

Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK's Razgatlıoğlu, 24, made it to the podium in the Donington Park in Leicestershire, UK as he won the 23-lap race on the 4-kilometer (nearly 2.5-mile) circuit.

Razgatlıoğlu started Saturday's Prosecco DOC UK Round in the 13th place and took the lead in the second lap.

Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK duo Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes followed him in the results, as Rea came in second and Lowes third.

Razgatlıoğlu secured his second consecutive win in the 2021 season as he previously won the race two at the Pirelli Made in Italy Emilia-Romagna Round.

The race two at the Donington Park will be held on Sunday.

