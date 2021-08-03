Rate of daily coronavirus cases following downward trend: Minister

  • August 03 2021 15:34:00

Rate of daily coronavirus cases following downward trend: Minister

ISTANBUL
Rate of daily coronavirus cases following downward trend: Minister

The pace of the growing daily number of COVID-19 cases is tending to decrease, a Turkish senior officials said as the country’s vaccination drive continues unabated.

“The rate of increase in the number of cases tends to decrease. We are the ones who will make it permanent,” Turkey’s health minister Fahrettin Koca said, calling on people once more to be vaccinated without compromising precaution.

The country also continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus, as everyone age 16 and above is eligible for vaccine shots.

 

Health professionals’ efforts helped the country to reach daily vaccination numbers of 1 million at times, but their work is not done, especially in the face of vaccine hesitancy and as people in remote areas are unable to travel to hospitals and other venues for vaccination.

In the eastern province of Bitlis, where vaccination rates are reported to be low compared to the rest of the country, vaccination crews fight smothering weather and challenging terrain to find those who did not have their jabs yet.

They are trying hard to convince those who do not prefer to get vaccinated on the ground that jabs allegedly “causes infertility” and “triggers chronic diseases.”

“There is a misconception among the public, and we are trying to break this,” Bitlis Provincial Health Director Koray Okur said.

“Our teams are calling the citizens one by one, and field teams are trying to convince them by going door to door with mukhtars,” he added.

Local religious leaders, known as mele in the region, also have been trying to persuade people who have grown skeptical towards getting vaccinated.

On the recommendation of a religious leader in the province’s Güroymak district, some young students who received Quran education were vaccinated by mobile teams.

Abdulgani Mutlu, an opinion leader who called everyone to get vaccinated, emphasized the necessity of getting jabbed to get rid of the disease.

“We have seen and experienced that this disease, which has spread all over the world, also exists in our country. We want everyone to be vaccinated,” Mutlu said, stressing that getting vaccinated was also suitable for the religion of Islam.

pandemic,

TURKEY Erdoğan thanks countries pledging help to Turkey

Erdoğan thanks countries pledging help to Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish satellites monitor damages from space

    Turkish satellites monitor damages from space

  2. Fight against wildfires continues for 7th day

    Fight against wildfires continues for 7th day

  3. University student brutally raped, murdered by businessman

    University student brutally raped, murdered by businessman

  4. Turkey criticizes Greece for provocative language

    Turkey criticizes Greece for provocative language

  5. Turkey’s new Olympic medalist returns home to hero’s welcome

    Turkey’s new Olympic medalist returns home to hero’s welcome
Recommended
Erdoğan thanks countries pledging help to Turkey

Erdoğan thanks countries pledging help to Turkey
CHP leader expresses criticism for Turkey’s management of forest fires

CHP leader expresses criticism for Turkey’s management of forest fires
MHP leader criticizes social media posts asking help against fire

MHP leader criticizes social media posts asking help against fire
University student brutally raped, murdered by businessman

University student brutally raped, murdered by businessman
Turkey to convene supreme council to name top military brass

Turkey to convene supreme council to name top military brass
Turkey criticizes Greece for provocative language

Turkey criticizes Greece for provocative language
WORLD Greece fights fires during worst heatwave since 1987

Greece fights fires during 'worst heatwave since 1987'

Firefighters were battling two large wildfires in Greece on Aug. 2, as the prime minister said the country was suffering its worst heatwave in more than three decades.

ECONOMY Steel production rises sharply in first half

Steel production rises sharply in first half

Turkey’s crude steel production amounted to 19.7 million tons in the first half of 2021, rising nearly 21 percent from the same period of last year.
SPORTS Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

Chinese gymnast Zou Jingyuan won a gold medal in men's parallel bars at Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Aug. 3 as Turkey has bagged its first medal in gymnastics. 