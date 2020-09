Rare sandstorm engulfs two districts in capital Ankara

ANKARA

A rare sandstorm engulfed Polatlı and Haymana districts in the capital Ankara on Sept. 12 which left six people wounded.

Residents panicked as the sandstorm hit two districts at 15:00 p.m. local time, according to daily Hürriyet.

Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin said six people were slightly wounded. as the state meteorology authority issued heavy rain and storm alert earlier in the day.