Rare hermaphrodite cat discovered during neutering in Adana

ADANA

A 3-year-old British Shorthair cat in the southern province of Adana has been diagnosed with the rare congenital reproductive anomaly hermaphroditism, a condition found in just one in 6 million cats.

Fatma Sorar (48), a retired woman, took her 2-month-old adopted cat to the vet for sterilization.

The discovery was made during a routine neutering procedure when veterinarians found that Duman, her cat, had both male and female reproductive traits.

This can result in ambiguous genitalia or, in some cases, a fully functional reproductive system of both sexes.

Veterinarian Mete Betin, who led the surgical team, explained the case in detail.

“Duman was initially brought to us as a neutered male cat. However, the persistent mating insticts indicated something unusual,” he said.

“Further examination revealed that one of Duman’s testes had remained in the abdominal cavity. When we performed surgery, we discovered the presence of a uterus and ovaries as well, confirming the diagnosis of hermaphroditism.”

Although the condition is extremely rare worldwide, it is believed to be the first officially documented case in Türkiye. Congenital anomalies can sometimes go unnoticed without a thorough medical examination.

“According to veterinary literature, this occurs in approximately one in 6 million cats. To our knowledge, no other hermaphrodite cat has been reported in Türkiye until now,” Betin noted.

The exact cause is not entirely understood; however, researchers believe the condition may result from hormonal imbalances or genetic factors.

In Duman’s case, both the testes and the uterus were surgically removed, ensuring the cat would no longer exhibit mating instincts.

Following the operation, Betin confirmed that Duman is now in good health and will lead a normal life.

“From now on, Duman will no longer display any mating behaviors. The surgery was successful, and Duman will continue to live as a perfectly healthy cat,” he informed.