Rare footage of Atatürk’s funeral procession to Anıtkabir unveiled

ANKARA

A researcher has shared colorful footage of the ceremony in which the body of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was transferred from the Ethnography Museum to Anıtkabir in 1953, 15 years after his death.

The Ethnography Museum of Ankara temporarily hosted the body of Atatürk from 1938 to 1958, during the period of the construction of Anıtkabir, the final resting place of the leader.

Ahmet Gürel, the chief adviser to the General Chairman of the Atatürkist Thought Association, has conducted archival research on Atatürk since 1997, uncovering numerous photographs and footage.

Gürel obtained colorful footage of the ceremony on Nov. 10, 1953, when Atatürk's body was moved from the Ankara Ethnography Museum to Anıtkabir.

Gürel stated that he acquired these visuals four years ago from a faculty member at Ege University.

Having attended the ceremony at Anıtkabir at the age of three with his parents, Gürel later discovered that the footage had been colorized by Italians.

The visuals depict the solemn procession of Atatürk's flag-draped coffin on a cannon carriage and shoulders. The ceremony included a speech by then-president Celal Bayar, who remarked, "Now, we entrust you to the sacred lands sent from every corner of the homeland you saved.”

The brass cups containing the soils from all 81 provinces are placed around the marble sarcophagus in Anıtkabir.

“Your true place is forever in the grateful heart of the Turkish nation you believed in and dedicated yourself to. Rest in peace,” Bayar had said.

Following these words, soldiers carried Atatürk's body up the steps of Anıtkabir to his eternal resting place.

The footage captured scenes of streets, avenues and homes filled with citizens lining balconies and windows during Atatürk's journey to Anıtkabir.

Recounting the day of Atatürk's passing in 1938, Gürel said that for nine days, Istanbul residents mournfully paraded past Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, where he took his last breath.

"Tens of thousands visited Dolmabahçe Palace to catch a final glimpse of Atatürk. In the tumult at the palace on Nov. 17, 1938, 11 people lost their lives."