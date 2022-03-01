Rare copy of first novel by black woman donated

  • March 01 2022 07:00:00

Rare copy of first novel by black woman donated

PORTSMOUTH
Rare copy of first novel by black woman donated

A rare version of a book considered the first novel published in the U.S. by a Black woman has returned to her home state of New Hampshire.

An original first edition of Harriet Wilson’s “ Our Nig; or Sketches From the Life of a Free Black ” was recently donated to Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, WMUR-TV reports.

The book was hand-delivered to the organization by a retired librarian in California who found the novel in a family safe, according to the station.

The organization plans to display the book at its headquarters in Portsmouth after it undergoes some minor restoration.

JerriAnne Boggis, the organization’s executive director, said the largely autobiographical work, which Wilson wrote while living in Boston in 1859, represents an act of courage.

The novel tells the story of Frado, a Black girl who is abused and overworked as the indentured servant to a New England family.

“She sold them door to door, and all during that time when the Fugitive Slave Act was in place. So, she’s knocking at people’s doors and not even sure if she would be captured and taken into slavery,” Boggis told WMUR-TV.

Wilson was born in Milford, New Hampshire in 1825 and a statue in the town’s Bicentennial Park honors her. She died in 1900 in a Massachusetts hospital.

WORLD Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades
MOST POPULAR

  1. Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

    Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

  2. Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles

    Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles

  3. Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

    Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

  4. People who took stand during ‘post-modern coup’ cannot be forgotten: Erdoğan

    People who took stand during ‘post-modern coup’ cannot be forgotten: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey continues phone diplomacy over war in Ukraine

    Turkey continues phone diplomacy over war in Ukraine
Recommended
Tom Holland stay No. 1 at box office

Tom Holland stay No. 1 at box office
‘CODA’ takes top honors at SAG Awards

‘CODA’ takes top honors at SAG Awards
Prominent conductor dropped over Putin ties

Prominent conductor dropped over Putin ties
Paris Fashion Week returns to pre-pandemic form

Paris Fashion Week returns to pre-pandemic form
Toned-down Mardi Gras amuses revellers

Toned-down Mardi Gras amuses revellers
Africa faces tough job not to become world’s plastic ‘dustbin’

Africa faces tough job not to become world’s plastic ‘dustbin’
WORLD Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes by Tuesday and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia’s southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades that has claimed at least nine lives.

ECONOMY Turkish economic growth surges to 11 pct in 2021

Turkish economic growth surges to 11 pct in 2021

The Turkish economy expanded 11 percent year on year in 2021 in line with market expectations, according to official data revealed on Feb. 28. 
SPORTS Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Poland’s Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final on Feb. 26 and dedicated her victory to “the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”