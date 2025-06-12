Rami Library finalist for Aga Khan Architecture Award

ISTANBUL

Rami Library, a historic site in Istanbul, has been named one of the finalists for the 2025 Aga Khan Ministry Award for Architecture.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced that the Rami Library, renovated by the ministry, has been selected as a finalist in the 16th cycle of the prestigious Aga Khan Award for Architecture, to be presented in 2025.

In a post on social media, Ersoy stated, “Rami Library, which we restored and reintegrated into Istanbul as the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Aga Khan Award for Architecture. This special project, which transformed the 18th-century Rami Barracks into a modern knowledge hub while preserving its historical texture, not only earns international recognition but also reflects Türkiye’s cultural vision. Being included in this prestigious shortlist with the Rami Library, an exemplary intersection of architecture, culture, and community, is a distinct source of pride. I extend my congratulations to all my colleagues who contributed to this success.”

According to a statement from the ministry, Rami Library, now the largest library in Istanbul, was developed through the faithful restoration of the Rami Barracks, originally built in the 18th century. The project, overseen by architect Han Tümertekin, adopted a minimal intervention approach, preserving the original spatial qualities of the large, high-volume, single-story military structure while introducing solutions to meet contemporary functional needs. Aimed at creating modern public spaces without damaging the historical fabric, the project has emerged as a leading example of not only architectural innovation but also cultural sustainability.

Rami Library’s distinctive qualities were recognized by the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, one of the most prestigious accolades in the field. Founded in 1977 by the late Prince Karim Aga Khan, the award honors architectural, planning, conservation, and landscape design projects that meaningfully address the physical, social, economic, and cultural needs of Muslim communities.

Presented every three years, the award not only celebrates technical excellence but also values the use of local resources, engagement with communities, and sensitivity to cultural contexts. Over the past 48 years, 128 projects have received the award, with nearly 10,000 documented entries. For the 2025 cycle, 19 shortlisted projects were selected following a rigorous review by an independent jury composed of architects, conservationists, planners, and structural engineers. The final winners will be announced following the jury’s concluding deliberations this summer.

In addition to the Rami Library, other finalists include Khudi Bari from Bangladesh; the Revitalisation of Historic Esna from Egypt; The Arc at Green School, Islamic Centre Nurul Yaqin Mosque and Microlibraries from Indonesia; Campus Startup Lions from Kenya; the Denso Hall Rahguzar Project and Vision Pakistan from Pakistan; Wonder Cabinet from Palestine; West Wusutu Village Community Centre from China; Majara Complex and Community Redevelopment as well as Jahad Metro Plaza from Iran; Khan Jaljulia Restoration from Israel; the Revitalisation of Lalla Yeddouna Square from Morocco; The Ned Hotel from Qatar; Shamalat Cultural Centre from Saudi Arabia; the Rehabilitation and Extension of Dakar Railway Station from Senegal; and the Morocco Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 from the United Arab Emirates.