Rain showers to ease nationwide ahead of Eid holiday

ISTANBUL
Rainfall that had gripped much of Türkiye in recent days, including Istanbul and surrounding regions, is projected to largely subside just ahead of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, making way for clear skies and rising temperatures.

“During Eid, temperatures will be high across the entire country. We’re entering a hot period starting from the day before of the holiday and continuing through the end of it,” prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen explained, confirming the improving outlook.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two main Islamic holidays, alongside Eid al-Fitr. This year’s celebrations will begin on June 6 and will continue until June 9 in the country, with millions of Muslims around the country participating in various religious and cultural observances.

Over the past week, many provinces across the Marmara, Aegean, Mediterranean, Central Anatolia and Black Sea regions experienced periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

As significantly warmer conditions are taking hold with the start of the holiday period, coastal cities popular with holidaymakers, such as the western city of İzmir and the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya, are expected to experience daytime highs exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

In Istanbul, the week will begin with highs around 26–27 degrees before climbing above 30 degrees midweek, continuing the trend of warmer, dry conditions dominating much of the country during the holiday.

