Radio remains effective in Turkey despite technological advances

ISTANBUL

Radios are still an integral part of Turkish people’s lifestyle despite the emergence of the internet and numerous technological advances such as podcasts, smartphones, and the like, according to research.

Owing to its low cost and easier accessibility, radio is still recognized as one of the most popular and effective means of communication.

As such, it is preferred by an overwhelming majority of people living in developing countries, like Turkey.

According to data compiled from a radio listening tendencies research conducted by Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog, Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), the rate of those who listen to radios in the country is 66.9 percent.

The research shows that the rate of those who have at least one radio remained around 39.2 percent, while it also revealed that the radio channels were listened to mostly from mobile phones and televisions.

The study, which was conducted by interviewing 4,512 people aged 15 and over in 26 provinces, also revealed that the rate of radio ownership increases in direct proportion to age.

Some 43.1 percent of those who say that they own at least one radio at home or their workplace are between the ages of 45-54.

The age group that listens to radio most is 55 and above.

The people in the western and central parts of Turkey are the ones who listen to radio most.

However, it was determined that the rate of listening to radio broadcasts from mobile phones and car radios has increased significantly over the years.

Nearly 54 percent of radio broadcasts are listened to by people through mobile phones, 43.2 percent through televisions, and 28.9 percent through classical radios.

When looking at the devices that car owners use to listen to radio broadcasts, car radio ranks first with 57.5 percent.

As of 2020, RTÜK has granted terrestrial FM radio broadcasting rights to 905 radio stations - 36 national, 80 regional and 789 local radio stations.

A total of 933 radio stations, including internet, terrestrial and satellite, are officially broadcasting today.

The board also granted 635 media service providers the opportunity to broadcast radio on the internet without paying a license fee.

For the first time in the world, 100 FM radio stations started broadcasting from a single tower as of Oct. 2020

After the radio and television broadcasts started to be transmitted from a new tower, the transmitter poles that caused the visual pollution at Istanbul’s Çamlıca Hill were removed.

In 2011, UNESCO established Feb. 13 as World Radio Day.

This year’s theme is “New World, New Radio,” which refers to radio’s central role in the world’s past and future.

RTÜK Chairman Ebubekir Şahin congratulated radio broadcasters on the occasion of the day, wishing them success in their lofty duties.