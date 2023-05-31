Queen’s music catalog could sell for over $1 billion

Queen’s music catalog could sell for over $1 billion

LONDON
Queen’s music catalog could sell for over $1 billion

The songs of Queen are known the world over, and the band’s body of work might soon sell for a staggering sum.

The band is reportedly in the early stages, which could include everything from their 1973 self-titled debut through their 1995 album, “Made in Heaven,” Queen’s15th and final album following the death of Freddie Mercury in 1991.

Their catalog also includes 10 live albums and two soundtracks (Flash Gordon, Highlander).

Several major music companies, including Universal Music Group and Disney Music Group, which owns the band’s catalog in North America, have been vying for the acquisition, according to a report.

The report added that the sale could surpass $1 billion and that the deal is “expected to close within one month.”

If the deal goes through, it would mark the biggest artist catalog sale in history, surpassing Bruce Springsteen‘s $500 million sale of his masters and publishing to Sony in 2021.

The amount would be split between the three surviving members of Queen, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon, along with the estate of Freddie Mercury.

The billion dollar total for Queen’s music is surely that high thanks in part to the 2018 Oscar-winning film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which told the story of the band’s inception with a focus on late frontman Freddie Mercury, thereby inspiring a resurgence in popularity of the band’s music.

This year, Queen will embark on their 22-date Rhapsody Tour with singer Adam Lambert in North America. Following Queen and Lambert’s European and U.K. tour in 2022, the new string of dates will kick off on Oct. 4 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and conclude in Los Angeles at the BMO Stadium on Nov. 12.

SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

    Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

  2. US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

    US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

  3. Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

    Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

  4. North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

    North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

  5. Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

    Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data
Recommended
Being a virtuoso is a gift: Antonio Rey

Being a virtuoso is a gift: Antonio Rey

Russian spy whale surfaces in Sweden

Russian 'spy' whale surfaces in Sweden
James Dean-signed photos fetch $260,00 at auction

James Dean-signed photos fetch $260,00 at auction
Tower of David museum opens after 3-year renovation

Tower of David museum opens after 3-year renovation
From ashes and debris, iconic Beirut museum reopens

From ashes and debris, iconic Beirut museum reopens
‘Little Mermaid’ debut makes box office waves

‘Little Mermaid’ debut makes box office waves
WORLD US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

The U.S. military said Tuesday that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to fly through the turbulent wake.

ECONOMY Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports declined by 17.1 percent in April from a year ago to $19.3 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giant Galatasaray has claimed its 23rd Turkish Süper Lig title on night of May 30 with a 4-1 win over Ankaragücü in its penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Sergio Oliveira.