Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR

Malaysia’s queen has fallen in love with the historical Cappadocia region on her visit to the site in the Central Anatolia region, and said she is seeking a house to buy and live.

Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah came to Ankara recently with her husband, Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the king of Malaysia, upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the first lady Emine Erdoğan.

The queen then made her way to the world-renowned Cappadocia region, a picturesque site known for fairy chimneys.

On her visit accompanied by İnci Sezer Becel, the governor of Nevşehir, Maimunah found the region “so beautiful” that she wanted a place to reside.

Following her visit to the historical sites she talked to Turkish journalists on Aug. 17.

“I always wanted to tour Cappadocia. I really would like to have had this visit happen before, but now was the time I could find an opportunity,” she said.

Highlighting that she loved the location so much, the queen stated, “I want to buy a rock-cut place in the region and live there.”

“Here is so beautiful,” she added.

Maimunah, 62, married the king in 1986 and the couple has four sons and two daughters.

Cappadocia is a historical region dating back to the sixth century B.C., located largely in the provinces of the Nevşehir, Kayseri, Aksaray, Kırşehir, Sivas and Niğde.