‘Quake zone at risk of infections passed on by mosquitoes’

ISTANBUL
In order to prevent any epidemics, a research study by a group of infectious diseases and public health experts has cautioned that the fight against mosquitoes in the earthquake-affected areas should be carried out extremely thoroughly, especially in high-risk areas for malaria, such as Adana and Mersin provinces.

The article about the study drawing attention to the risk of infectious diseases in the earthquake zone was published in The Lancet, one of the world's most respected medical journals.

The study addressed not only infectious diseases but also vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, cholera and the possible risks and urgent measures to be taken due to the "anopheles" mosquito species, which is widespread in the region and is known to transmit malaria to humans.

Prof. Dr. Önder Ergönül, one of the leading figures of the team conducting the research, pointed out that the scorching heat that has been affecting the whole world for days has created a greater risk of infectious diseases in the earthquake zone.

Ergönül noted that an increase in infections is expected after major natural disasters and that many situations can develop in quake victims who are still staying in tent and container cities, from cerebral hemorrhage to high blood pressure and shock due to severe fluid loss.

Emphasizing that the elderly and the children especially are more vulnerable to infections, the professor stated that the southern provinces of Mersin and Adana and the Çukurova region are already considered as risky in terms of malaria infections and these areas need to be monitored more carefully.

“For malaria to become an epidemic, the vector mosquito species must be widely detected in the region. The key point in preventing the epidemic there is the fight against the vector, that is, to destroy the mosquitos,” he said.

