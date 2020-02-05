Quake survivor feline Toros takes to Twitter

  • February 05 2020 17:16:24

Quake survivor feline Toros takes to Twitter

ANTALYA - Demirören News Agency
Quake survivor feline Toros takes to Twitter

Earthquake victim cat Toros, who survived the recent 6.8-magnitude tremor in Turkey’s eastern province of Elazığ on Jan. 24, now has a new home in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, and a Twitter account.

“I’ve heard that some of you are curious about me. Don’t worry, I was away for a while for my treatment. We have already started working for your little friends with our mayor in Antalya.

Keep on following for the first-hand updates of our animal-friendly projects,” read a post from the Twitter account @toros_kedi, meaning “Toros Cat” in Turkish with a reference to the Taurus mountain complex separating the Mediterranean coast from the central Anatolian Plateau.

IN PHOTOS: Animals affected by earthquake taken under care
Animals affected by earthquake taken under care

A picture showing wounded Toros near a building wreckage had been one of the most-shared ones on social media about the Elazığ earthquake, which killed more than 40 people and injured over 1,600 others.

After being saved by firefighters and adopted by Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek, Toros was checked by veterinarians for slight body injuries and respiratory problems.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 33

    Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 33

  2. Erdoğan: Syrian regime must withdraw from Idlib de-escalation zone by end-February

    Erdoğan: Syrian regime must withdraw from Idlib de-escalation zone by end-February

  3. Germany pledges 25 million euros to Turkey for brick houses in Idlib

    Germany pledges 25 million euros to Turkey for brick houses in Idlib

  4. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  5. Hagia Sophia still top tourist attraction

    Hagia Sophia still top tourist attraction
Recommended
Inmates prepare snail shells for European dishes

Inmates prepare snail shells for European dishes
Turkey lost 10 lakes in 30 years: Expert

Turkey lost 10 lakes in 30 years: Expert
Armenian population of Turkey dwindling rapidly: Patriarch

Armenian population of Turkey dwindling rapidly: Patriarch
Over 41,000 vessels pass through Bosphorus in 2019

Over 41,000 vessels pass through Bosphorus in 2019

No sign of coronavirus among Wuhan evacuees: Minister

No sign of coronavirus among Wuhan evacuees: Minister
80 schools in east shut down due to damage: Minister

80 schools in east shut down due to damage: Minister
WORLD Legendary Soviet bomber wreckage removed from bottom of Black Sea

Legendary Soviet bomber wreckage removed from bottom of Black Sea

The wreckage of a Soviet plane, which disappeared after taking off for bombardment against the Nazis during the Second World War, was removed from the Black Sea 75 years later.
ECONOMY Railways’ share in trade on the rise

Railways’ share in trade on the rise

Turkey’s railways’ share in the shipment of exported goods is on the rise, data compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency showed.

SPORTS EuroLeague leader Anadolu Efes beat runner-up CSKA Moscow

EuroLeague leader Anadolu Efes beat runner-up CSKA Moscow

Turkey's Anadolu Efes Istanbul stayed comfortably atop the standings after beating second-ranked CSKA Moscow 82-80 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game on Feb. 4.