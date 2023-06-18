Quake survivor fathers receive gifts

DİYARBAKIR
On the occasion of Father’s Day, several aid materials collected in a campaign in the eastern province of Diyarbakır have been presented to fathers in the earthquake zone.

Within the scope of the “Loyalty to Earthquake Survivor Fathers” campaign organized by the Ergani Municipality for Father’s Day, various aid materials were collected with the contribution of the residents.

The collected items were gifted to earthquake-stricken fathers in Diyarbakır and Adıyaman that was jolted by the devastating earthquakes in early February.

Eight-year-old Kadir Kaya, who saw the campaign poster and contributed to the campaign with money he received from his family, said, “We were watching earthquake stories on television. I had seen a father crying a lot for his child. I was very saddened. I want them to accept my gift on Father’s Day as if it came from their own child.”

District Governor Ahmet Karaaslan also stated the municipality mobilized all its resources to send construction machinery and provide food to the region just after the disaster.

“We also carried out this project on Father’s Day to support fathers living in earthquake-stricken areas with the resources of our municipality. Our colleagues visited the earthquake-hit area and celebrated their day by presenting them with the necessary gifts. We will continue to support our earthquake victims under any circumstances,” Karaaslan expressed.

While Father’s Day was celebrated on June 18 with special events in many cities, Mersin Municipality organized a fishing competition where fathers competed together with their children. The father and child who caught the biggest fish were awarded a prize.

An airstrike in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Saturday killed at least 17 people, including five children, health officials said, as fighting continued between rival generals seeking to control the country.

