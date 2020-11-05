Quake-related case suspects referred to court

  • November 05 2020 11:16:00

Quake-related case suspects referred to court

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency
Quake-related case suspects referred to court

At least nine suspects in western Turkey thought to be involved in the construction of buildings that collapsed in a recent powerful earthquake were transferred to the courthouse on Nov. 5. 

Arrest warrants had been issued for 11 suspects, including contractors and engineers, that were allegedly complicit in the faulty buildings that caved in during the 6.6-magnitude earthquake on Oct. 30 in the Bayraklı district of Izmir province.

In their initial statements, the suspects claimed they had constructed the buildings in accordance with the regulations of the time.

One contractor, identified by the initials M.B.U., who had been issued an arrest warrant in relation to the collapse of one such apartment building, had been injured in the quake and was still under intensive care.

M.B.U.'s father, who had lost his daughter-in-law and grandchildren in the earthquake, was released with an international travel ban.

The Seferihisar district of the city was reported as the quake's epicenter.

The death toll from the earthquake that shook Turkey's Aegean region had risen to 114 as of Wednesday, according to authorities.

As many as 137 victims are still receiving treatment, while 898 have been discharged from hospitals, according to the Turkey's disaster agency.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  2. Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

    Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

  3. Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

    Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

  4. Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

    Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

  5. Istanbul residents urged not to travel

    Istanbul residents urged not to travel
Recommended
Turkish troops to remain in Libya after initial deal ‘as long as request remains’

Turkish troops to remain in Libya after initial deal ‘as long as request remains’
Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey
Ankara lambasts French ban on Grey Wolves group

Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president
Girl’s decision to save her bird saves her life instead

Girl’s decision to save her bird saves her life instead
Rainfall average drops 21 percent in Turkey in October

Rainfall average drops 21 percent in Turkey in October
WORLD Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FMs account

Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FM's account

Twitter suspended but later restored the account of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Nov. 4, without providing a reason. 
ECONOMY US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

The United States on Nov. 4 formally left the Paris Agreement, a global pact it helped forge five years ago to avert the threat of catastrophic climate change.
SPORTS Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Olympic medalist Rıza Kayaalp was chosen as the 2020 Athlete of the Year at the 66th Gillette Milliyet Athlete of the Year awards on Nov. 4. 