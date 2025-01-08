Powerful earthquake in China’s Tibet region leaves 126 dead

Powerful earthquake in China’s Tibet region leaves 126 dead

TIBET
Powerful earthquake in China’s Tibet region leaves 126 dead

People gather in an open area following earthquake tremors in Kathmandu, in the early hours on Jan. 7, 2025.

The death toll due to a strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday that struck China's southern Tibet region climbed to 126, state media reported.

At least 188 others were injured, according to Xinhua news.

It added that rescuers were braving freezing temperatures as they searched through the rubble to look for any survivors.

The earthquake struck the city of Xigaze in the Xizang Autonomous Region, the local name for Tibet, at 9.05 a.m. local time (0105GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Local government officials are reaching out to various townships to assess the impact of the quake, while the Chinese military has dispatched drones to survey the quake’s epicenter.

Videos and images coming out of Tibet show mud-damaged houses due to the quake while rescue personnel were searching for any trapped people.

Separately, the US Geological Survey recorded the magnitude as 7.1.

President Xi Jinping has directed authorities to make "all-out" rescue efforts to search and rescue trapped people.

The People's Liberation Army has readied a disaster relief emergency plan including transport, medical planes, helicopters, and ground forces to assist with relief operations.

The earthquake was also felt in Nepal, Bhutan as well as India with no reports of damage.

deaths,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

    Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

  2. Lebanon set for yet another attempt at electing president

    Lebanon set for yet another attempt at electing president

  3. Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

    Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

  4. Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms

    Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms

  5. Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev
Recommended
Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction
Lebanon set for yet another attempt at electing president

Lebanon set for yet another attempt at electing president
Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

Iran eyeing Makran for new capital
Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms

Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms
Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev

Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev
Forgotten but not gone: COVID keeps killing, five years on

Forgotten but not gone: COVID keeps killing, five years on
Hundreds rally for Yoon as new arrest bid beckons

Hundreds rally for Yoon as new arrest bid beckons
WORLD Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

France on Wednesday warned Donald Trump against threatening the “sovereign borders” of the European Union after the U.S. president-elect refused to rule out military action to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of EU member Denmark.
ECONOMY Yum Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands announced on Wednesday it has terminated its franchise agreements with franchisee İş Gıda, the owner and operator of all KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Türkiye, after failure by İş Gıda to meet Yum! Brands’ standards.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿