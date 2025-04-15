Quake-hit library in Hatay under construction

HATAY

The reconstruction of the Hatay Literature Museum Library, which was destroyed in the earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023, is nearing completion.

Originally opened in 2021 on Saray Street in the central Antakya district, the library was leveled in the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş two years ago.

A project was launched to revive the library, which housed works by poets, authors and researchers from Hatay as well as publications about the city.

Spearheaded by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Hatay Governor’s Office, the reconstruction project aimed to rebuild the two-story library in line with its original form.

With construction nearly finished, the Hatay Literature Museum Library is set to reopen shortly, pending the completion of final procedures and landscaping.

Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatlı said that almost all of the registered cultural assets in the region became unusable after the earthquake.

Masatlı emphasized the importance of restoring the library, saying, “Just like in the rest of the region, our Ministry of Culture and Tourism quickly launched restoration and reconstruction work here. Today, we’re at a point where the library is nearly complete. Very soon, we’ll restore it to its former glory by recreating the works lost beneath the rubble.”

Masatlı highlighted the importance of preserving Hatay’s heritage for future generations.

Pointing out the critical role libraries play in passing down knowledge, he said, “We hope to reopen our library as soon as possible for researchers, writers, illustrators and anyone with an interest in literature.”